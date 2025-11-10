3D system to aid in recognition: Ministry of Justice presents innovative Skeletarius tool

The government proposed an innovative Skeletarius system that will help identify people using 3D skull modeling, UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.

Details

Since DNA examinations do not always yield results in identifying the deceased in wartime conditions, the government has proposed an innovative system for identifying a person using a 3D skull model. This will especially help in cases where biological material is severely damaged or close relatives are unavailable for comparison.

As the press service of the Ministry of Justice explains, the new tool will complement classical identification methods.

Skeletarius is a unique technology that combines scientific knowledge of forensic anthropology and modern digital technologies, making it possible to identify a person by a 3D scan of the skull and lifetime photographs. - the presentation material says.

Instructions for the main steps of Skeletarius operation

a 3D model of the skull is obtained (for example, from a scan);

lifetime photos of the person are uploaded;

anatomical comparison of key facial features is performed;

based on complex mathematical models, the system outputs the probability level of a match.

Addition

The development is part of the comprehensive work of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine on modernizing the forensic expert system and introducing innovative approaches in the field of criminology.

By combining 3D modeling technologies, machine learning, and digital anthropometry, Skeletarius creates new opportunities for forensic identification. - the agency explains.

Recall