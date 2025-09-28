39 people died in a stampede during an election rally in India: police opened a case

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, a stampede occurred during an election rally of actor and politician Vijay, resulting in the deaths of 39 people and injuries to over 50. Police have opened a criminal case against the leadership of his party, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Indian police have opened a criminal case against the leaders of Tamil actor Vijay's political party after a stampede at his rally killed 39 people. - a senior police official said on Sunday.

Among the dead are children, and more than 50 people were injured in Saturday's stampede in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where Vijay was campaigning for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, ahead of state elections early next year.

