39 people died in a stampede during an election rally in India: police opened a case

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 9634 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 14606 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
07:36 AM • 13240 views
Massive Russian attack on Ukraine lasted over 12 hours: we will retaliate - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 17230 views
Vitamin D: why the body needs it and when doctors prescribe it
September 27, 04:24 PM • 45062 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 64133 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 79850 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 131856 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 54779 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 47068 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
In the capital, a residential five-story building was partially destroyed as a result of the attack - KlychkoSeptember 28, 02:02 AM • 5858 views
Fires and destruction reported in four districts of Kyiv Oblast due to UAV attack - OVASeptember 28, 02:27 AM • 8122 views
Zaporizhzhia is once again under attack: the city is being hit by Kalibr missilesSeptember 28, 02:42 AM • 9824 views
Kyiv under massive drone and missile attack: what is knownSeptember 28, 03:02 AM • 23025 views
Poland scrambled fighter jets due to a massive Russian attack on the territory of UkraineSeptember 28, 03:32 AM • 11328 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 39599 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 131858 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 56310 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 66530 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 67379 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Ivanka Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 19993 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 79850 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 41851 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 46709 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 48525 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Kh-101
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MIM-104 Patriot

39 people died in a stampede during an election rally in India: police opened a case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, 39 people died and more than 50 were injured during an election rally held by actor and politician Vijay. Police have opened a criminal case against the leadership of his party.

39 people died in a stampede during an election rally in India: police opened a case

In the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, a stampede occurred during an election rally of actor and politician Vijay, resulting in the deaths of 39 people and injuries to over 50. Police have opened a criminal case against the leadership of his party, Reuters reports, according to UNN.

Details

Indian police have opened a criminal case against the leaders of Tamil actor Vijay's political party after a stampede at his rally killed 39 people.

- a senior police official said on Sunday.

Among the dead are children, and more than 50 people were injured in Saturday's stampede in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, where Vijay was campaigning for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, ahead of state elections early next year.

General strike and mass protests in Italy in support of Gaza23.09.25, 02:40 • 3214 views

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
India