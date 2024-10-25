36 out of 63 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine: which regions were attacked by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 63 Shahed drones from different directions. Air defense forces destroyed 36 enemy UAVs in 12 regions, most of them in Odesa and Kyiv.
Russia attacked Ukraine at night with 63 drones from different directions, destroying 36 enemy drones in twelve regions, and losing 16 more, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on Friday, UNN reports.
Details
According to the Air Force, on the night of October 25 (from 23.00 on October 24), the enemy attacked with 63 Shahed attack UAVs and unidentified drones from the directions of Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.
As of 10.00 a.m., 36 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed in Odesa, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Dnipro, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Lviv, Rivne and Poltava regions. Most of the enemy UAVs were shot down in Odesa and Kyiv regions. In addition, 16 Russian drones were lost in the area
The information provided is subject to revision and update.
