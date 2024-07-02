33 settlements of Rivne region are without power supply due to night weather
Kyiv • UNN
33 settlements in the Rivne region were cut off from power due to the nighttime weather, with Sarny and Varas districts suffering the most.
As a result of the bad weather that raged in the Rivne region on the night of July 2, 33 settlements in the region were left without electricity. This was announced on Tuesday by the head of the Rivne Regional Electricity Authority, Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports.
"33 settlements in the Rivne region are without power as a result of the night weather. Mostly Sarny and Varas districts were affected," Koval wrote on Telegram.
According to him, power engineers are currently working to restore electricity. I am in constant contact with them.
The head of the RMA also urged not to disregard safety rules, not to approach power lines and not to try to restore power supply on their own.
Koval advised reporting cases of broken lines to the call center of Rivneoblenergo:
- 067 620-44-11,
- 050 490-44-11,
- 0362 69-42-98 and 69-42-79.
Addendum
Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that due to bad weather, 177 settlements in 3 regions of Ukraine (Khmelnytsky - 99, Lviv - 59, and Ternopil - 19) were without power in the morning .