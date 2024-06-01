3 children and 8 adults rescued from a fire in a high-rise building in Kiev

3 children and 8 adults were rescued by firefighters during a fire that occurred in the capital's high-rise building on June 1. About it UNN writes with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

It is reported that the fire occurred in the electrical panel of a 16-storey residential building from the 1st to the 14th floor, and electrical equipment in the basement also caught fire.

During the investigation, three children and eight adults were rescued from the smoke-filled building by the State Emergency Service units - the message says.

Special high-altitude equipment of the state emergency service was used for rescue. Three adults received medical attention on the spot. The preliminary diagnosis is an acute reaction to stress.

The fire was extinguished in half an hour. The reason is being investigated.

