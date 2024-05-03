29 people killed in floods in Brazil

The death toll from the floods in southern Brazil has risen to 29. 60 people are missing. The floods are caused by storms that hit Rio Grande do Sul, and they are the most destructive in this state today. Reuters writes about it, reports UNN.

Details

In addition to the dead and missing, more than 10,000 people from 154 towns have been displaced, according to the civil defense. 300,000 people were left without electricity due to the hydroelectric power plant failure.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Governor Eduardo Leyte toured the affected areas from an airplane on Thursday.

I told the governor and my ministers that the government was going to do everything possible - Lula said.

