29 people killed in floods in Brazil

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87301 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108569 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151361 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155310 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251434 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174422 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165644 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226491 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37847 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35640 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69781 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37710 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63771 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251434 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226491 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212454 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238176 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224930 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87301 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63771 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69781 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113140 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114021 views
29 people killed in floods in Brazil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 54457 views

29 people have been killed and 60 are still missing following devastating floods caused by storms in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, forcing more than 10,000 people to evacuate and leaving 300,000 without power.

The death toll from the floods in southern Brazil has risen to 29. 60 people are missing. The floods are caused by storms that hit Rio Grande do Sul, and they are the most destructive in this state today. Reuters writes about it, reports UNN.

Details

In addition to the dead and missing, more than 10,000 people from 154 towns have been displaced, according to the civil defense. 300,000 people were left without electricity due to the hydroelectric power plant failure.

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Governor Eduardo Leyte toured the affected areas from an airplane on Thursday.

I told the governor and my ministers that the government was going to do everything possible

- Lula said.

Heavy rains kill at least 10 people in southern Brazil02.05.24, 04:30 • 24463 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyNews of the World
reutersReuters
brazilBrazil

