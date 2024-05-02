Heavy rains kill at least 10 people in southern Brazil

Ten people have been killed and 21 are missing due to heavy rains this week in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, with the local government warning that the situation is critical and could worsen. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

During a press conference on Wednesday, the state's governor, Eduardo Leyte, said that he had spoken with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to request all possible federal assistance.

We are experiencing in Rio Grande do Sul the worst moment, the worst disaster in our history. It is absolutely, absurdly, extremely serious what is happening in Rio Grande do Sul Leite said

According to the governor, the storms caused the most destruction in the state in recent years, leaving several cities isolated after bridges collapsed and roads were destroyed by floods and mudslides.

Leyte announced the suspension of classes across the state for the rest of the week and emphasized that he had asked for the full support of the armed forces "to participate effectively in the coordination of this moment that is like a war.

Authorities have counted more than 3,400 displaced people as a result of the storms, which have led to rising river levels and flooding in various parts of the state, affecting 114 municipalities.

In a report on Tuesday, the state government predicted a flood risk "virtually throughout the state" given the prospect of continued "heavy rainfall" in the coming days.

