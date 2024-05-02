ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92292 views

Exclusive
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109486 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152234 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252119 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174546 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165744 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148388 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226815 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39637 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73927 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 42022 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 34893 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67437 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252116 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226814 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212779 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238495 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225214 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92272 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 67437 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 73927 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113281 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114163 views
Heavy rains kill at least 10 people in southern Brazil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24464 views

At least 10 people have died and 21 are missing in the worst disaster in history caused by heavy rains in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Ten people have been killed and 21 are missing due to heavy rains this week in the southern Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul, with the local government warning that the situation is critical and could worsen. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

During a press conference on Wednesday, the state's governor, Eduardo Leyte, said that he had spoken with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to request all possible federal assistance.

We are experiencing in Rio Grande do Sul the worst moment, the worst disaster in our history. It is absolutely, absurdly, extremely serious what is happening in Rio Grande do Sul

Leite said

According to the governor, the storms caused the most destruction in the state in recent years, leaving several cities isolated after bridges collapsed and roads were destroyed by floods and mudslides.

Leyte announced the suspension of classes across the state for the rest of the week and emphasized that he had asked for the full support of the armed forces "to participate effectively in the coordination of this moment that is like a war.

Authorities have counted more than 3,400 displaced people as a result of the storms, which have led to rising river levels and flooding in various parts of the state, affecting 114 municipalities.

In a report on Tuesday, the state government predicted a flood risk "virtually throughout the state" given the prospect of continued "heavy rainfall" in the coming days.

SocietyNews of the World
reutersReuters
brazilBrazil

