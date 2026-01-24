27 people already injured in Russia's night attack on Kharkiv

The number of people injured in Russia's night attack on Kharkiv has risen to 27, Kharkiv OVA head Oleh Syniehubov reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

According to him, doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

Addition

This night, according to Syniehubov, the Russian army attacked the city of Kharkiv with drones. 25 strikes were recorded at 10 locations. More than 100 enemy drones were observed in the airspace over the region.

Among the injured is a 12-year-old boy. Windows in surrounding houses were broken, and more than 60 cars were damaged. More than 40 people were evacuated from one of the houses.