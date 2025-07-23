$41.820.07
Publications
Exclusives
27 out of 71 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, 18 did not reach their targets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2318 views

Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with 71 Shahed-type attack UAVs. 27 drones were shot down or suppressed, another 18 did not reach their targets, but 26 drones hit 14 locations.

27 out of 71 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine, 18 did not reach their targets

Russia attacked Ukraine with 71 drones overnight, 27 of them were shot down or suppressed, another 18 did not reach their targets, but 26 drones hit 14 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 23, the enemy attacked with 71 Shahed-type attack UAVs and imitation drones of various types from the directions of: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions were attacked," the report says.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 27 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, east, and center of the country. In addition, 18 UAVs were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"26 UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and downed (debris) falling at 5 locations," the report says.

Russian drones attacked a market in Kharkiv region: fire extinguished, there is an injured23.07.25, 08:20 • 4294 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

