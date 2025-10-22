24 tons of fuel stolen, causing almost 1 million hryvnias in damages: two servicemen and a civilian detained in Kharkiv region

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 312 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2406 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4272 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4040 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 5888 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15171 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16855 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26020 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31493 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28406 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 30382 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 40020 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 32739 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 19988 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15501 views
Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 312 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6592 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13222 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15620 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20109 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 90 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 28163 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 43246 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 52830 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 42941 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
BM-21 "Grad"
Storm Shadow cruise missile

24 tons of fuel stolen, causing almost 1 million hryvnias in damages: two servicemen and a civilian detained in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have notified two servicemen and a civilian accomplice of suspicion for stealing 24 tons of diesel fuel from a military unit in the Kharkiv region. They sold the fuel for 35 hryvnias per liter, causing almost 1 million hryvnias in damages.

24 tons of fuel stolen, causing almost 1 million hryvnias in damages: two servicemen and a civilian detained in Kharkiv region

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, announced suspicion of diesel fuel theft from a military unit to two detained servicemen from Kharkiv Oblast and their civilian accomplice. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The investigation established that the suspects entered false data regarding the routes traveled in the reporting documentation for the unit's transport. This created surpluses of unused fuel.

This fuel was then sold in large batches in the Kharkiv region: 35 hryvnias per liter. In total, the sale of 24 tons of fuel (three batches of 8 tons each) for almost 1 million hryvnias was documented.

The suspects were detained during the sale of the third batch of fuel. During the searches, significant amounts of cash, documentation on fuel use, draft records of stolen fuel volumes and money distribution, two vehicles, and special devices for tampering with vehicle mileage were found and seized.

The detainees were charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Part 2 of Art. 28 (Commission of a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization);
    • Part 4 of Art. 410 (Theft, misappropriation, extortion by a serviceman of weapons and other military property, committed under martial law).

      The detainees face a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

      Recall

      The Security Service of Ukraine detained a Russian agent in Kyiv who was adjusting enemy air attacks in two regions of the country at once.

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyCrimes and emergencies
      Search
      Martial law
      War in Ukraine
      Kharkiv Oblast
      Security Service of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Kyiv