24 tons of fuel stolen, causing almost 1 million hryvnias in damages: two servicemen and a civilian detained in Kharkiv region

The State Bureau of Investigation, together with the Security Service of Ukraine, announced suspicion of diesel fuel theft from a military unit to two detained servicemen from Kharkiv Oblast and their civilian accomplice. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

The investigation established that the suspects entered false data regarding the routes traveled in the reporting documentation for the unit's transport. This created surpluses of unused fuel.

This fuel was then sold in large batches in the Kharkiv region: 35 hryvnias per liter. In total, the sale of 24 tons of fuel (three batches of 8 tons each) for almost 1 million hryvnias was documented.

The suspects were detained during the sale of the third batch of fuel. During the searches, significant amounts of cash, documentation on fuel use, draft records of stolen fuel volumes and money distribution, two vehicles, and special devices for tampering with vehicle mileage were found and seized.

The detainees were charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 2 of Art. 28 (Commission of a crime by a group of persons, a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal organization);

Part 4 of Art. 410 (Theft, misappropriation, extortion by a serviceman of weapons and other military property, committed under martial law).

The detainees face a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

