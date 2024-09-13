24 out of 26 "Shaheds" shot down over Ukraine at night

At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 26 Shahed drones. The defense forces shot down 24 drones over 4 regions, and combat operations continue, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 13, 2024, the enemy attacked with 26 Shahed UAVs (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda - Crimea).

As a result of air combat, Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, units of mobile firing groups and electronic warfare of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 24 enemy attack UAVs in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Khmelnytsky and Ivano-Frankivsk regions - Air Force reported.

As of 9:00 a.m., one enemy UAV still remains in the airspace, and combat operations continue, Air Force says.