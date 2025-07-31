23 million in losses and timber smuggling: officials in Zhytomyr region served with suspicions - prosecutor's office

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 10601 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 25171 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 162204 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 91150 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 89644 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 87623 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 131776 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55717 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 78528 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67760 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
5.1m/s
69%
746mm
Popular news
Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missilesJuly 31, 01:49 AM • 31265 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged03:22 AM • 32446 views
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:50 AM • 26729 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs06:16 AM • 21075 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US06:53 AM • 17254 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 162140 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 127061 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhotoJuly 30, 12:32 PM • 146044 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 188900 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 131774 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 91513 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 155522 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 214021 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 261201 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 193665 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Cruise missile
ChatGPT

23 million in losses and timber smuggling: officials in Zhytomyr region served with suspicions - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1404 views

The Special Environmental Prosecutor's Office uncovered large-scale environmental and economic crimes in the forest sector of Zhytomyr region. The damage to the state amounted to almost UAH 23 million, and three suspects were served with suspicions.

23 million in losses and timber smuggling: officials in Zhytomyr region served with suspicions - prosecutor's office

The Special Environmental Prosecutor's Office has uncovered schemes of illegal logging, smuggling, and official negligence in the forest sector of Zhytomyr region. Large-scale environmental and economic crimes have resulted in almost UAH 23 million in damages to the state. Three suspects have been charged, and one case is already in court. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The investigation was conducted by the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office jointly with the SBU, National Police, SBI, and DSR.

Among the suspects are heads of state, communal, and private enterprises.

Specifically:

  • an official of the "Hrozynske" State Enterprise organized illegal logging in protected forests, causing damages of UAH 14.6 million;
    • a forest master from the "Stolychnyi Lisovyi Ofis" branch of the "Forests of Ukraine" State Enterprise, due to official negligence, allowed the unauthorized felling of 286 trees for UAH 2.4 million;
      • the head of a private enterprise used forged documents for the illegal export of prohibited timber for over UAH 5 million.

        Separately, prosecutors submitted an indictment to the court against the head of the Zhytomyr City Council's solid waste landfill. He is accused of polluting forest lands, which caused damages of UAH 840,000.

        The actions of the defendants are classified under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including Part 3 of Article 201-1 (smuggling), Part 1 of Article 239 (pollution or damage to land), Part 4 of Article 246 (illegal logging), Part 4 of Article 358 (forgery of documents).

        Criminal schemes and millions in losses at the state enterprise "Forests of Ukraine": Kravchenko stated that over 40 suspicions have been announced in recent weeks7/30/25, 6:37 PM • 2984 views

        Lilia Podolyak

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        National Police of Ukraine
        Zhytomyr Oblast
        Security Service of Ukraine