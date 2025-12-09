22-year-old Ukrainian woman found dead in Czech Republic: compatriot confesses to murder

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
08:28 PM • 1080 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 3456 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 29020 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 11712 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 6048 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
03:34 PM • 26065 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
03:14 PM • 27199 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 22751 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 28670 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 50860 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3m/s
94%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia again attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure, there is destruction - NaftogazDecember 9, 11:09 AM • 6384 views
Denied Russian aggression and called the war a "special military operation": the case of former TV presenter Nazarov sent to courtDecember 9, 11:19 AM • 15525 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 29121 views
Zelenskyy entered the ranking of the most influential people in Europe: what places did Trump and Putin get?December 9, 02:11 PM • 10730 views
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's call for elections in Ukraine02:57 PM • 11557 views
Publications
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish03:34 PM • 26067 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 29205 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 50862 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 17816 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 64838 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
António Costa
Barack Obama
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
India
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidays04:25 PM • 4850 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 26747 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 28404 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 64902 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 70397 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
R-360 Neptune
Airbus A320 series
Boeing 737 MAX

22-year-old Ukrainian woman found dead in Czech Republic: compatriot confesses to murder

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Czech police found the body of 22-year-old Ukrainian Andriana Ofrim, who had been missing since November 21, in a body of water. A 33-year-old acquaintance, a compatriot, has been detained and confessed to the murder, the motive for which was financial disagreements.

22-year-old Ukrainian woman found dead in Czech Republic: compatriot confesses to murder

Czech police have found the body of 22-year-old Ukrainian Andriana Ofrym, who had been missing since November 21. The girl's body was found in the Olešná stream near Frýdek-Místek, and a 33-year-old acquaintance, a fellow countryman, has been detained as a suspect in her murder and has already confessed. This is reported by the Czech publication Idnes, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the motive for the murder was their mutual disagreements related to financial obligations. The suspect lured the girl from her place of residence under the pretext of promising to return money to her that she was owed from her previous job and was supposed to be an advance payment of her salary. After that, he strangled her.

In the US, suspect in Zarutska's murder faces death penalty24.10.25, 12:18 • 4110 views

The woman was strangled. We, with our colleagues, launched a large-scale investigation, which involved a large number of police officers, dog handlers, and divers.

– said Lukáš Richter, regional head of the 1st Department of the General Crime Department. 

He added that the work is complicated by the fact that twelve days have passed since the crime, but some evidence has still been found at the scene.

The motive was their mutual disagreements, the accused promised the woman that he would return the money she was owed from her previous job. It was supposed to serve as collateral for her salary. This is how he lured her from her place of residence 

– said the Moravian-Silesian criminalist.

Suspect in the murder of a 15-year-old girl in Vinnytsia region charged: he turned out to be a serviceman AWOL – National Police08.10.25, 16:07 • 3186 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Life imprisonment
United States