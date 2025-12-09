22-year-old Ukrainian woman found dead in Czech Republic: compatriot confesses to murder

Czech police have found the body of 22-year-old Ukrainian Andriana Ofrym, who had been missing since November 21. The girl's body was found in the Olešná stream near Frýdek-Místek, and a 33-year-old acquaintance, a fellow countryman, has been detained as a suspect in her murder and has already confessed. This is reported by the Czech publication Idnes, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, the motive for the murder was their mutual disagreements related to financial obligations. The suspect lured the girl from her place of residence under the pretext of promising to return money to her that she was owed from her previous job and was supposed to be an advance payment of her salary. After that, he strangled her.

The woman was strangled. We, with our colleagues, launched a large-scale investigation, which involved a large number of police officers, dog handlers, and divers. – said Lukáš Richter, regional head of the 1st Department of the General Crime Department.

He added that the work is complicated by the fact that twelve days have passed since the crime, but some evidence has still been found at the scene.

The motive was their mutual disagreements, the accused promised the woman that he would return the money she was owed from her previous job. It was supposed to serve as collateral for her salary. This is how he lured her from her place of residence – said the Moravian-Silesian criminalist.

