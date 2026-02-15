205 enemy attacks recorded on the front line in 24 hours. The General Staff showed maps of hostilities

Over the past day, 205 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 4316 kamikaze drones and carried out 2875 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched 52 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, dropping 170 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 4316 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2875 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 83 from multiple rocket launcher systems. - the report says.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel and one other important target of the Russian invaders, the General Staff added.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our defenders repelled seven attacks yesterday, the enemy carried out 147 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 12 times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Rybalchyne, and towards the settlements of Grafske, Okhrimivka, Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka, and towards Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 12 times, trying to advance in the area of Hrekivka and towards Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman.

In the Slovyansk direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Dronivka, Yampil, Zakitne, and towards Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance on the positions of our troops three times, towards Novodmytrivka and in the area of Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Kostiantynivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 59 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiyivka, Ivanivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions five times, in the areas of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, and Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 19 times on the positions of our defenders, in the areas of Huliaipole, Rybne, and towards Zelene, Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two attacks, in the area of Prymorske.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of offensive groups of the aggressor were detected.

Let's add

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1250 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized four tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 11 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launcher systems, 552 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, and 97 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.