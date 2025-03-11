202 combat clashes on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17021 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107841 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169312 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106669 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343200 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173561 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144862 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196128 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124854 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+8°
1.2m/s
69%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38450 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86035 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23999 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 11926 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20860 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17018 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86082 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107835 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160302 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20895 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24033 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38476 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47289 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135853 views
202 combat clashes on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17987 views

In one day, there were 202 combat clashes, the most on the Pokrovsk direction - 58 attacks. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled most of the attacks, but 47 battles are still ongoing in various sections of the front.

202 combat clashes on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions

At this time, there have been 202 combat clashes on the front lines. In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked 40 times, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 58 attempts to push back our defenders, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.

Today, communities in the settlements of Rudak and Dmytrivka in the Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire 

- it is stated in the General Staff's report.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has conducted offensive actions five times since the beginning of the day towards the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk, and Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Veterinarne were affected by enemy aviation.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 40 times in the areas of Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove, and currently, five clashes are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 18 attacks on the positions of Ukrainians near the settlements of Hrekivka, Yampolivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, and Zelena Dolyna. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske, and three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four assault actions of Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Maiske, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky. Nine attacks have already been successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 21 assaults by the occupiers near Diliivka, Dachne, Druzhba, Kurdyumivka, and Toretsk, and six more combat clashes are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 58 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Novotroitske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zelenе, Zvirove, Leontovychy, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Katerynivka, Oleksiivka, Shevchenko, and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 47 enemy attacks, with 11 clashes still ongoing. Nova Poltavka was subjected to airstrikes.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders' defenses 15 times in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Vilyke Pole, and Burlatske. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 battles with the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Zelenе Pole, Novosilka, and Novopill. The settlements of Huliaipole and Novopill were subjected to airstrikes by assault aviation.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted nine offensive actions in the directions of the settlements of Novodanylivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and Lobkove. Four clashes remain unfinished at this time.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice, with no success.

In the Kursk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been 23 clashes, 14 of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping three KABs, and conducted 167 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions — no significant changes, summarized the General Staff.

140 battles in 24 hours: where the front is hottest - map from the General Staff11.03.25, 08:24 • 14455 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine
