202 combat clashes on the front: the enemy is actively operating in the Kupiansk and Pokrovsk directions
Kyiv • UNN
In one day, there were 202 combat clashes, the most on the Pokrovsk direction - 58 attacks. Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled most of the attacks, but 47 battles are still ongoing in various sections of the front.
At this time, there have been 202 combat clashes on the front lines. In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked 40 times, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 58 attempts to push back our defenders, reports UNN citing the General Staff's report.
Today, communities in the settlements of Rudak and Dmytrivka in the Sumy region were affected by enemy artillery and mortar fire
In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy has conducted offensive actions five times since the beginning of the day towards the settlements of Hlyboke and Vovchansk, and Kozacha Lopan, Hoptivka, and Veterinarne were affected by enemy aviation.
In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 40 times in the areas of Nova Kruhlyakivka, Petropavlivka, and Zahryzove, and currently, five clashes are ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 18 attacks on the positions of Ukrainians near the settlements of Hrekivka, Yampolivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, and Zelena Dolyna. Seven clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the directions of the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske, and three more clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders are repelling four assault actions of Russian invaders. The enemy is trying to break through in the areas of Maiske, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky. Nine attacks have already been successfully repelled by our defenders.
In the Toretsk direction, our defenders repelled 21 assaults by the occupiers near Diliivka, Dachne, Druzhba, Kurdyumivka, and Toretsk, and six more combat clashes are ongoing.
In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 58 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Vodyane Druhe, Novotroitske, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zelenе, Zvirove, Leontovychy, Serhiivka, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Preobrazhenka, Bohdanivka, Katerynivka, Oleksiivka, Shevchenko, and Andriivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have repelled 47 enemy attacks, with 11 clashes still ongoing. Nova Poltavka was subjected to airstrikes.
In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defenders' defenses 15 times in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Vilyke Pole, and Burlatske. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 battles with the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Zelenе Pole, Novosilka, and Novopill. The settlements of Huliaipole and Novopill were subjected to airstrikes by assault aviation.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy conducted nine offensive actions in the directions of the settlements of Novodanylivka, Stepove, Piatykhatky, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and Lobkove. Four clashes remain unfinished at this time.
In the Dnipro direction, the enemy attacked our defenders' positions twice, with no success.
In the Kursk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been 23 clashes, 14 of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out three airstrikes, dropping three KABs, and conducted 167 artillery shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.
In other directions — no significant changes, summarized the General Staff.
