2 missiles and 54 Shahed drones destroyed over western regions during Russia's night attack - Air Command "West"

Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
Putin says "a lot of crap" about Ukraine: Trump announced a "small surprise" for the Russian dictator
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenship
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31K
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecuted
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 103207 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 183787 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to Poroshenko
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199458 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happens
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup
2 missiles and 54 Shahed drones destroyed over western regions during Russia's night attack - Air Command "West"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 367 views

Units of the Air Command "West" shot down 2 cruise missiles and 54 Shahed-type attack UAVs. This happened in the area of responsibility of Air Command "West", which covers eight regions.

2 missiles and 54 Shahed drones destroyed over western regions during Russia's night attack - Air Command "West"

This night, 2 air- and sea-launched cruise missiles Kh-101 and 54 "Shahed"-type attack UAVs were destroyed in western Ukraine, the "West" Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday on Facebook, writes UNN

Details

"On the night of July 9, Russian aggressors launched a massive combined missile and air strike on the western region of our country, using aeroballistic and cruise missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defense units and aviation of the "West" Air Command in their area of responsibility destroyed 2 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 54 "Shahed"-type attack UAVs," the report says.

Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi indicated that the area of responsibility of the "West" Air Command includes Lviv, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernivtsi regions.

711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Chernivtsi Oblast
Kh-101
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Rivne Oblast
Ternopil Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Shahed-136
