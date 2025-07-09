2 missiles and 54 Shahed drones destroyed over western regions during Russia's night attack - Air Command "West"

This night, 2 air- and sea-launched cruise missiles Kh-101 and 54 "Shahed"-type attack UAVs were destroyed in western Ukraine, the "West" Air Command of the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Wednesday on Facebook, writes UNN.

Details

"On the night of July 9, Russian aggressors launched a massive combined missile and air strike on the western region of our country, using aeroballistic and cruise missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles. Air defense units and aviation of the "West" Air Command in their area of responsibility destroyed 2 Kh-101 cruise missiles and 54 "Shahed"-type attack UAVs," the report says.

Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi indicated that the area of responsibility of the "West" Air Command includes Lviv, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernivtsi regions.

711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles