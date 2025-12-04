2 million UAH fraud with "Mavic" drones: three accomplices in Kyiv notified of suspicion

In Kyiv, a fraudulent scheme for over UAH 2 million was exposed: a 30-year-old woman promised volunteers "Mavic" drones via Telegram, but appropriated the funds with her accomplices. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, a 30-year-old woman, her mother, and an acquaintance were notified of suspicion of fraudulently seizing money transferred to them for the purchase of drones. - the message says.

It was established that the organizer of the fraud, in one of the Telegram channels where volunteers communicated, presented herself as a reliable supplier of UAVs from abroad, thus looking for people who wanted to purchase drones.

The woman involved her mother and an acquaintance, who are individual entrepreneurs, in the cooperation. Promising to buy Mavic UAVs abroad, in the summer of 2024, buyers transferred over UAH 2 million to the accounts of these entrepreneurs.

However, neither the man who wanted to help one of the Armed Forces units with drones, nor the private company that also supports the military, received the promised drones.

