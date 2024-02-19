198 educational institutions in Kyiv region restored after the destruction in russia

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87257 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108562 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151354 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155303 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251428 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174421 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165644 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148362 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226487 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113073 views

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37819 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35603 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69749 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37680 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63750 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251428 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226487 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212451 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238173 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224929 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87257 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63750 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69749 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113140 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114021 views
198 educational institutions in Kyiv region restored after the destruction in russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46882 views

198 educational institutions in the Kyiv region were restored after they were destroyed or damaged by russia during the invasion.

In the Kyiv region, 198 educational institutions have been restored after the destruction and damage of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports .

Details

In the Kyiv region, 244 schools, kindergartens, out-of-school and vocational education institutions were destroyed and damaged as a result of russia's full-scale offensive.

According to official reports, 122 schools and 71 kindergartens have been successfully restored to date. In addition, there are plans to restore 15 more kindergartens, 9 of which are already undergoing repairs in Bucha, Irpin, Borodyan, Brovary and other communities.

We continue to restore schools. We plan to rebuild 28 educational institutions in the following communities: Baryshivska, Velykodymerska, Gostomelska, Makarivska, Kalytianska, Buchanska, Bilohorodska, Gatnenska, Vyshneva, Dmytrivska, Boyarska, Ivankivska

Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Add

Work is also underway to build shelters in 18 educational institutions and repair shelters in 26 others. As part of the safety measures, modular shelters have been installed in 14 educational institutions, and 6 will be installed in the near future.

In total, more than 1.2 thousand shelters have been set up in schools and kindergartens in Kyiv Oblast.

A six-meter sinkhole and hundreds of destroyed trees: State Ecological Inspectorate shows the consequences of the Russian missile fall in Kyiv region16.02.24, 16:59 • 108332 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv

