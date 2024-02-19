198 educational institutions in Kyiv region restored after the destruction in russia

In the Kyiv region, 198 educational institutions have been restored after the destruction and damage of the Russian Federation. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports .

In the Kyiv region, 244 schools, kindergartens, out-of-school and vocational education institutions were destroyed and damaged as a result of russia's full-scale offensive.

According to official reports, 122 schools and 71 kindergartens have been successfully restored to date. In addition, there are plans to restore 15 more kindergartens, 9 of which are already undergoing repairs in Bucha, Irpin, Borodyan, Brovary and other communities.

We continue to restore schools. We plan to rebuild 28 educational institutions in the following communities: Baryshivska, Velykodymerska, Gostomelska, Makarivska, Kalytianska, Buchanska, Bilohorodska, Gatnenska, Vyshneva, Dmytrivska, Boyarska, Ivankivska Ruslan Kravchenko said.

Work is also underway to build shelters in 18 educational institutions and repair shelters in 26 others. As part of the safety measures, modular shelters have been installed in 14 educational institutions, and 6 will be installed in the near future.

In total, more than 1.2 thousand shelters have been set up in schools and kindergartens in Kyiv Oblast.

