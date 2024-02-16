A six-meter sinkhole and hundreds of destroyed trees: State Ecological Inspectorate shows the consequences of the Russian missile fall in Kyiv region

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 107216 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 115459 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 158061 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 161199 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 259622 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175772 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166601 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148499 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 231369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113135 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 56234 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 63591 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 62110 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 40580 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 53240 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 259622 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 231369 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 217000 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 242544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 228987 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 107216 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 82047 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 87402 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115672 views
Actual
A six-meter sinkhole and hundreds of destroyed trees: State Ecological Inspectorate shows the consequences of the Russian missile fall in Kyiv region

A six-meter sinkhole and hundreds of destroyed trees: State Ecological Inspectorate shows the consequences of the Russian missile fall in Kyiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 108333 views

A huge crater 6 meters deep and 14 meters wide was left by a destroyed Russian missile in Bucha, Kyiv region, destroying 700 trees over an area of 2,000 square meters.

A huge crater left by a destroyed Russian missile was spotted in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the press service of the State Ecological Inspectorate of the capital's district, UNN reports.

Details

During a massive missile attack on February 15, 2024, a huge crater was created on the territory of the Bucha community in Kyiv region as a result of the destruction of a Russian missile. Environmental inspectors went to the site to record the damage to the environment

- the department summarized. 

Experts found that the crater was 6 meters deep and 14 meters in diameter. The rocket also destroyed 700 pine, oak and birch trees under 12 years old over an area of 2,000 square meters.

It is noted that environmental inspectors will collect all the necessary information to calculate the environmental damage caused by the armed aggression of Russian troops.

Damage caused by morning rocket attack in Kyiv region is estimated - RMA15.02.24, 19:20 • 37885 views

Recall

On the morning of February 15, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with air-launched cruise missiles X-101 / X-555 / X-55, sea-launched Kalibr, Iskander-M / KN-23 ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, X-59 guided air missiles

The Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces destroyed 13 missiles of various types out of 26 launched by Russian troops.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarKyiv
ukrainian-air-forceUkrainian Air Force
prjsc-mhpPrJSC MHP
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kh-59Kh-59
9k720-iskander9K720 Iskander
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising