Damage caused by morning rocket attack in Kyiv region is estimated - RMA

Damage caused by the morning shelling in the Kyiv region has been estimated. According to Ruslan Kravchenko, the head of the RMA, the number of damaged objects has increased. He reported this on his Facebook page, UNN reports.

Currently, the number of damaged objects has increased. ... As of 18:00, there are 21 private houses. Windows are partially smashed, doors are cut, roofs and walls are damaged. No one was killed or injured. In addition, the debris damaged 1 car and 9 non-residential objects - fences, garages, and outbuildings. - Kravchenko said.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration noted that the liquidation of the consequences of the morning rocket attack continues. Operational groups are still collecting information. All facts of war crimes are recorded by law enforcement.

Kravchenko also added that the owners of the damaged houses are already being provided with the necessary assistance.

Earlier , UNN reportedthat 21 private houses and one vehicle were damaged in the morning attack by the Russian army on the territory of Kyiv region.