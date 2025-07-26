191 combat engagements took place at the front, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy continues offensive actions in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions. This was reported in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 08:00 on July 26, writes UNN.

Details

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks yesterday. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, dropping fourteen KABs, and carried out 326 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan and Kudiivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, one combat engagement took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 32 offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Fedorivka, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded yesterday; the occupier tried to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Razyne, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Novokhatske, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temirivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's troops made eight unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected.

