191 combat engagements took place at the front, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 15743 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 40805 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 134622 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 56926 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 56742 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 94000 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 40173 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53818 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50817 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91746 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
In Kharkiv, an enemy UAV hit a tower craneJuly 25, 09:14 PM • 6722 views
Romania commented on the possible transfer of an additional Patriot to UkraineJuly 25, 09:26 PM • 9690 views
Cancellation of decisions to rename streets in honor of Ukraine's defenders is unacceptable - UINPJuly 25, 09:40 PM • 9390 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian Federation03:45 AM • 4168 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses04:20 AM • 8918 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 134623 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 94001 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 148979 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 123678 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 143199 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
United Kingdom
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 253525 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 367178 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 446074 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 446189 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 431523 views
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2

191 combat engagements took place at the front, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 806 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 191 combat engagements at the front over the past day, 51 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy continues offensive actions in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions.

191 combat engagements took place at the front, 51 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Over the past day, 191 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy continues offensive actions in the Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Lyman directions. This was reported in the operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 08:00 on July 26, writes UNN.

Details

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian units repelled five enemy attacks yesterday. The enemy also launched seven air strikes, dropping fourteen KABs, and carried out 326 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Fyholivka, and in the direction of Kozacha Lopan and Kudiivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, one combat engagement took place yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the area of Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 27 times. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and Dibrova.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 32 offensive actions of the invaders in the areas of Hryhorivka, Verkhnokamyanske, Fedorivka, and Vyyimka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, five combat engagements were recorded yesterday; the occupier tried to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar and towards Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, and Rusyn Yar.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, more than 13.5 civilians have died in Ukraine, including 716 children - UN25.07.25, 19:57 • 2168 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 51 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Razyne, Lysivka, Chunishyne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out 26 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Novokhatske, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, and Temirivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Kamianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's troops made eight unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our units.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected.

Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses26.07.25, 07:20 • 9032 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
