1,903 appeals concerning violations of the right to privacy have been received this year — Lubinets

Photo: t.me/dmytro_lubinetzs

The Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, received 1,903 appeals regarding violations of the right to privacy during the current year. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

As Lubinets noted, relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons, internally displaced persons, and parents of children are at particular risk. These categories are most often targeted by fraudsters and manipulators.

Illegal processing or leakage of personal data can lead to loss of funds, identity theft, blackmail, or other crimes, as well as result in the data falling into the hands of the enemy - the post says.

We remind you

Meta Platforms announced the launch of new privacy and parental control settings for the Instagram accounts of users under 18, aimed at addressing growing concerns about the negative impact of social media.