1,903 appeals concerning violations of the right to privacy have been received this year — Lubinets
Kyiv • UNN
Ombudsman for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported 1,903 appeals concerning privacy violations. At risk are the relatives of prisoners of war, displaced persons, and parents of children.
The Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, received 1,903 appeals regarding violations of the right to privacy during the current year. He reported this on Telegram, UNN reports.
Details
As Lubinets noted, relatives of prisoners of war and missing persons, internally displaced persons, and parents of children are at particular risk. These categories are most often targeted by fraudsters and manipulators.
Illegal processing or leakage of personal data can lead to loss of funds, identity theft, blackmail, or other crimes, as well as result in the data falling into the hands of the enemy
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