184 battles took place on the front: Defense Forces stopped 48 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

On September 5, 184 combat engagements were recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. In the Pokrovsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped 48 aggressor attacks. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 08:00 on 06.09.2025, writes UNN.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 73 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using six missiles and 135 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 4,932 shellings, including 32 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,781 kamikaze drones for attacks. - the message says.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Novoandriivka, Chervona Krynytsia in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Lviv in Kherson Oblast.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three artillery pieces, one radar station, five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and one enemy command post.

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian attacks. The enemy launched 14 air strikes, dropping a total of 38 guided aerial bombs and carrying out 223 artillery shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Yesterday, in the Pivdenno-Slobozhansky direction, seven combat engagements took place in the Vovchansk areas.

In the Kupiansk direction, ten enemy attacks were recorded. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Kupiansk, Petropavlivka, and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked twenty times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Andriivka, Druzhliubivka, Kolodiazi, Drobycheve, and towards Olhivka and Shandryholove.

In the Siversk direction, the aggressor attacked near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Fedorivka, Vyyimka, and in the direction of Dibrova. In total, twenty combat engagements took place yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 48 aggressor attacks in the areas of Shakhtove, Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Mayak, Rubizhne, Sukhyi Yar, Shevchenko, Promin, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Filiia and Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy attacks in the areas of Zeleni Hai, Filiia, Piddubne, Oleksandrihrad, Voskresenka, Temirivka, Shevchenko, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions during the past day.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Novodanylivka.

Yesterday, in the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to approach the fortifications of our defenders three times.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Occupant losses: in one day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized almost 1,000 Russian soldiers and 39 artillery systems