18.3% of the planned number of textbooks were not delivered to schools - MP

$41.190.02
48.770.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 2426 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 2822 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 5026 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 13514 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 11801 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 36502 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 40991 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32226 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31098 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
September 17, 12:33 PM • 34359 views
The US announced a contribution of $75 million to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
4m/s
70%
751mm
Popular news
What happens to bodies returned to Ukraine through repatriation: details from the Ministry of Internal AffairsSeptember 18, 01:05 AM • 17321 views
"Movement has begun": Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions gives forecast for 19th EU package against RussiaSeptember 18, 02:08 AM • 18729 views
Enemy attack on Kyiv region: warehouse premises caught fire in Boryspil districtSeptember 18, 02:24 AM • 13177 views
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 11483 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 6148 views
Publications
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 2438 views
The light of "Pharmacies" in the darkness of war: stories of pharmacists who hold their own frontPhoto08:58 AM • 6216 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 13518 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16VideoSeptember 17, 07:21 PM • 36503 views
Ukrainian Football Cup: schedule of 1/16 final matchesSeptember 17, 12:21 PM • 38107 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
YouTube has become a leader in the US media industry and is betting on AI for content creation05:59 AM • 11516 views
Keanu Reeves secretly married artist Alexandra Grant during a summer trip to EuropeSeptember 17, 06:36 PM • 19769 views
Famous producer of Beyoncé and Drake suddenly dies in New York apartmentSeptember 17, 05:52 PM • 20309 views
Aston Martin and Egg create a luxury baby stroller for $3000PhotoSeptember 17, 05:24 PM • 19126 views
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 48555 views
Actual
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
WhatsApp
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

18.3% of the planned number of textbooks were not delivered to schools - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Ministry of Education and Science failed to properly provide textbooks to schoolchildren. The Verkhovna Rada Committee recognized the work of the Ministry of Education and Science as unsatisfactory.

18.3% of the planned number of textbooks were not delivered to schools - MP

The Ministry of Education and Science failed to properly provide textbooks to schoolchildren. In particular, children with special educational needs did not receive textbooks, said the head of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, Serhiy Babak, writes UNN.

Details

As of September 15, textbooks for 8th grades, unfortunately, have not yet been delivered in full. The percentage of delivery from the total planned quantity for both systems directly to educational institutions was 81.7%

- Babak said.

He added that last year the Ministry of Education introduced a new accelerated delivery mechanism through the IKOM system. Babak said that it cost the state an additional 8 million hryvnias, but the expected result was not achieved.

Starting from 2024, in the Committee, we return to the issue of textbook delivery once a quarter: we discuss all blocks, their causes, and propose solutions for planning. But every year the result is constant - textbooks are not delivered to educational institutions by the beginning of the academic year. To the question of whether this situation will change next year, we received an answer yesterday at the meeting - no

- Babak said.

Textbooks for children with special educational needs were also not delivered to educational institutions. According to Babak, even the relevant agreements were not concluded. In addition, not a single textbook in Braille was delivered.

Babak also informed that the Committee recognized the work of the Ministry of Education and Science in terms of textbook supply as unsatisfactory.

At the meeting, the Committee recognized the work of the Ministry of Education and Science in terms of providing textbooks in 2025 as unsatisfactory. The new delivery mechanism, for which additional funds are spent from the state budget, requires urgent revision

- the MP noted.

According to the Committee's decision, the following steps have been taken:

  • by November 1, 2025 - the Ministry of Education must provide the Committee with a report on the effectiveness of the new textbook delivery mechanism (as required by CMU Resolution No. 676);
    • by December 1, 2025 - the Ministry of Education and Science must submit an action plan to prevent delivery disruptions in the 2026/2027 academic year;
      • monthly by the 1st - the Ministry must inform the Committee about the delivery of textbooks for children with special educational needs (including Braille).

        Addition

        The Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Oksen Lisovyi, stated that as of September 1, institutions in the "New Ukrainian School" system had already received 88% of textbooks, and the rest are undergoing accounting procedures and will be delivered by September 15.

        Despite all the challenges associated with the war - shelling, alarms, power outages and logistics, 100% of textbooks were printed by July 30. As of September 1, 84% have been accepted by schools, which is more than in previous years, even with smaller volumes. Today, this figure is 88%... the rest are in the final stages of accounting procedures, which will last until September 15.

        - Lisovyi said.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        SocietyPoliticsEducation
        Oksen Lisovyi
        Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada