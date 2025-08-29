18 suspicions announced to officials in Kirovohrad region in one day

Over the past day, law enforcement officers of Kirovohrad region reported suspicion to 18 officials, with damages amounting to over UAH 132 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement agencies of the region, reported suspicion to 18 individuals – heads of communities, deputies, heads of communal enterprises, educational institutions, contractors, suppliers – just over the past day. - the report says.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Parts 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 240, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 1 of Article 362, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The director of LLC "Znamianka Granit" illegally extracted 120 tons of nationally significant minerals – gneisses – by conducting explosive works without a permit for subsoil use. The damage to the environment amounts to UAH 117 million.

The head of the branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" groundlessly issued an illegal logging ticket, as a result of which 547 trees were cut down, causing damage to the environment in the amount of UAH 4.1 million.

The director of KP "Elektrotrans", abusing his official position, purchased over 20 tons of diesel fuel at inflated prices. The amount of damage caused is UAH 733 thousand.

The director of the state enterprise DG "Stavydlianske", in collusion with the director of the company and an individual, seized 284 tons of corn grain that was in responsible storage, causing damage to the state in the amount of UAH 1.5 million.

The state registrar of Sokolivka village council of Kropyvnytskyi district illegally registered the right to lease a land plot of almost 100 hectares, the value of which is UAH 3.2 million.

The directors of a limited liability company seized budget funds during the supply of coal to educational institutions of Znamianka city council, causing damages in the amount of UAH 605 thousand.

The Zavallia village head seized UAH 105 thousand of budget funds during the calculation and payment of wages to the director of one of the communal enterprises of the territorial community.

The state registrar of Smoline settlement council of Novoukrainka district illegally registered the right to lease 6 hectares of land, the value of which is UAH 252 thousand.

The director of a communal educational institution – a deputy of Dobrovelychkivka settlement council of Novoukrainka district, abusing her official position, concluded a contract for the purchase of coal at inflated prices. The damage to the state amounts to UAH 547 thousand.

The Hannivka village head of Novoukrainka district seized almost UAH 200 thousand during the calculation of bonuses for council employees.

The director of a limited liability company embezzled UAH 360 thousand of budget funds during the construction of a rural medical outpatient clinic in Hannivka village, Novoukrainka district.

The head of the Flight Academy of the National Aviation University, abusing his official position, concluded a contract for the purchase of electricity at an inflated price, causing damage to the state in the amount of UAH 280 thousand.

The director of a private enterprise seized UAH 429 thousand of budget funds during the supply of substandard coal to educational institutions of Oleksandriia district.

The director of a limited liability company seized budget funds during road repair works in Petrove village, Oleksandriia district. The amount of damage caused is UAH 200 thousand.

The deputy of Nadlak village council of Novoukrainka district entered knowingly false information regarding his property amounting to UAH 2.6 million into the declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

The total amount of established damages in these criminal proceedings is over UAH 132 million.

In 5 criminal proceedings, the head of the regional prosecutor's office is the senior prosecutor of the group.

