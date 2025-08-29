18 suspicions announced to officials in Kirovohrad region in one day

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
02:32 PM • 3592 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
12:28 PM • 17803 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 20257 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
August 29, 08:48 AM • 19151 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM • 35944 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM • 32306 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 50325 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 67727 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 65039 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 160458 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3.7m/s
31%
750mm
Popular news
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crimePhoto10:34 AM • 12163 views
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate10:52 AM • 13072 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 14343 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 14408 views
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 13618 views
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation12:47 PM • 14565 views
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of UkrainePhotoVideo12:35 PM • 15431 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto12:28 PM • 17803 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 20257 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 50325 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhoto01:11 PM • 6776 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 146911 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 176364 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 178036 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 165922 views
Actual
Mi-8
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News

18 suspicions announced to officials in Kirovohrad region in one day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 328 views

Prosecutors of Kirovohrad Oblast reported suspicion to 18 individuals, including community leaders, deputies, and enterprise executives. The total amount of damages from their actions exceeds 132 million hryvnias.

18 suspicions announced to officials in Kirovohrad region in one day

Over the past day, law enforcement officers of Kirovohrad region reported suspicion to 18 officials, with damages amounting to over UAH 132 million. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Kirovohrad Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement agencies of the region, reported suspicion to 18 individuals – heads of communities, deputies, heads of communal enterprises, educational institutions, contractors, suppliers – just over the past day.

- the report says.

The actions of the suspects are qualified under Parts 4, 5 of Article 191, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 358, Part 4 of Article 240, Part 2 of Article 364, Part 1 of Article 362, Part 4 of Article 190, Part 1 of Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The director of LLC "Znamianka Granit" illegally extracted 120 tons of nationally significant minerals – gneisses – by conducting explosive works without a permit for subsoil use. The damage to the environment amounts to UAH 117 million.

The head of the branch of the State Enterprise "Forests of Ukraine" groundlessly issued an illegal logging ticket, as a result of which 547 trees were cut down, causing damage to the environment in the amount of UAH 4.1 million.

The director of KP "Elektrotrans", abusing his official position, purchased over 20 tons of diesel fuel at inflated prices. The amount of damage caused is UAH 733 thousand.

The director of the state enterprise DG "Stavydlianske", in collusion with the director of the company and an individual, seized 284 tons of corn grain that was in responsible storage, causing damage to the state in the amount of UAH 1.5 million.

The state registrar of Sokolivka village council of Kropyvnytskyi district illegally registered the right to lease a land plot of almost 100 hectares, the value of which is UAH 3.2 million.

The directors of a limited liability company seized budget funds during the supply of coal to educational institutions of Znamianka city council, causing damages in the amount of UAH 605 thousand.

The Zavallia village head seized UAH 105 thousand of budget funds during the calculation and payment of wages to the director of one of the communal enterprises of the territorial community.

The state registrar of Smoline settlement council of Novoukrainka district illegally registered the right to lease 6 hectares of land, the value of which is UAH 252 thousand.

The director of a communal educational institution – a deputy of Dobrovelychkivka settlement council of Novoukrainka district, abusing her official position, concluded a contract for the purchase of coal at inflated prices. The damage to the state amounts to UAH 547 thousand.

The Hannivka village head of Novoukrainka district seized almost UAH 200 thousand during the calculation of bonuses for council employees.

The director of a limited liability company embezzled UAH 360 thousand of budget funds during the construction of a rural medical outpatient clinic in Hannivka village, Novoukrainka district.

The head of the Flight Academy of the National Aviation University, abusing his official position, concluded a contract for the purchase of electricity at an inflated price, causing damage to the state in the amount of UAH 280 thousand.

The director of a private enterprise seized UAH 429 thousand of budget funds during the supply of substandard coal to educational institutions of Oleksandriia district.

The director of a limited liability company seized budget funds during road repair works in Petrove village, Oleksandriia district. The amount of damage caused is UAH 200 thousand.

The deputy of Nadlak village council of Novoukrainka district entered knowingly false information regarding his property amounting to UAH 2.6 million into the declaration of a person authorized to perform state or local self-government functions.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

The total amount of established damages in these criminal proceedings is over UAH 132 million.

In 5 criminal proceedings, the head of the regional prosecutor's office is the senior prosecutor of the group.

Forest Mafia in Volyn: 13 people to face trial for illegal logging29.08.25, 04:22 • 3522 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Kirovohrad Oblast