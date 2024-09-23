18 large-scale fires continue in Ukraine - SES

Ukraine is currently extinguishing 18 large-scale fires on a total area of more than 1300 hectares. This was reported by Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"We are currently extinguishing 18 large-scale fires in Ukraine. In particular, these are fires in ecosystems, including open areas, dry grass, shrubs, dead wood, peat fires, which are very difficult to eliminate, and forest fires, mostly forest litter. All this is burning on an area of over 1300 hectares. Such large-scale fires have been recorded in seven regions of Ukraine," Khorunzhyi said.

In particular, he said, the fires are being extinguished in Donetsk, Kyiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

More than 1,300 firefighters and more than 300 pieces of SES equipment were engaged in firefighting.

