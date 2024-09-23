ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103358 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109429 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176823 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142919 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146148 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140133 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186969 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112167 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176981 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104793 views

18 large-scale fires continue in Ukraine - SES

18 large-scale fires continue in Ukraine - SES

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18856 views

The SES reports 18 large fires in 7 regions of Ukraine covering more than 1300 hectares. More than 1,300 firefighters and 300 units of SES equipment are involved in extinguishing the fires.

Ukraine is currently extinguishing 18 large-scale fires on a total area of more than 1300 hectares. This was reported by Oleksandr Khorunzhyi, a spokesman for the State Emergency Service, during a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

"We are currently extinguishing 18 large-scale fires in Ukraine. In particular, these are fires in ecosystems, including open areas, dry grass, shrubs, dead wood, peat fires, which are very difficult to eliminate, and forest fires, mostly forest litter. All this is burning on an area of over 1300 hectares. Such large-scale fires have been recorded in seven regions of Ukraine," Khorunzhyi said.

In particular, he said, the fires are being extinguished in Donetsk, Kyiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

More than 1,300 firefighters and more than 300 pieces of SES equipment were engaged in firefighting.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
donetskDonetsk
chernihivChernihiv
poltavaPoltava
rivneRivne
sumySums
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

