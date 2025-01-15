ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
170 combat engagements in the frontline: where the occupants attacked the most in 24 hours

170 combat engagements in the frontline: where the occupants attacked the most in 24 hours

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the last day, 170 combat engagements took place, with the most intense fighting in the Pokrovsk sector, where 70 attacks took place. The enemy launched 50 air strikes and made 5441 attacks.

170 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 15, UNN reports.

In total, 170 combat engagements were registered over the last day

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy conducted 50 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, dropping 89 KABs. In addition, they conducted 5441 attacks, including 143 with multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,086 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

"Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, four areas of personnel concentration and one other important enemy object," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops twice near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, five occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Nova Kruhlyakivka and Tabayivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Novoyehorivka, Rayhorodka, Makiivka, Zarichne, Terny and Hryhorivka.

In the Siversky sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops 14 times near the settlements of Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka and Vyymka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 14 combat engagements were registered in the areas of Chasovyi Yar, Stupochky, Predtechyne and Oleksandr-Shultyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy conducted eight attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 70 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Yantarne, Novotoretske, Promin, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Chunyshyno, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novoandriivka, Nadiivka, Petropavlivka and Shevchenko.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions eight times near Kostiantynopil, Velyka Novosilka and Neskuchne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy continues to try to drive our units from their positions, with three unsuccessful assaults by the aggressor over the past day.

No combat engagements took place in the Orikhiv and Huliaipilsky sectors yesterday. The enemy continues to shell the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian infrastructure on a regular basis, as well as to conduct drone strikes.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 24 attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched nine air strikes (13 KABs) on its own territory," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

