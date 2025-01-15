Plus 1580 occupants and almost 400 pieces of equipment: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on Russian troop losses as of January 15. Over the past day, 1580 occupants were eliminated and almost 400 pieces of various equipment were destroyed.
Details
Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/15/25 are estimated to have amounted to:
- personnel - about 812,670 (+1580) people,
- tanks - 9780 (+13) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 29,348 (+22) units,
- artillery systems - 21,975 (+52) units,
- MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,
- air defense systems - 1046 (+2) units,
- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,
- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22383 (+107),
- cruise missiles - 3018 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 33,995 (+204) units,
- special equipment - 3696 (+0) units.
