Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated at least 1580 more occupants and a number of enemy vehicles and weapons on the Russian-Ukrainian front. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/15/25 are estimated to have amounted to:

- personnel - about 812,670 (+1580) people,

- tanks - 9780 (+13) units,

- armored combat vehicles - 29,348 (+22) units,

- artillery systems - 21,975 (+52) units,

- MLRS - 1262 (+0) units,

- air defense systems - 1046 (+2) units,

- aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

- helicopters - 331 (+0) units,

- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 22383 (+107),

- cruise missiles - 3018 (+0),

- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

- submarines - 1 (+0) units,

- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 33,995 (+204) units,

- special equipment - 3696 (+0) units.

