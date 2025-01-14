Military exercises in Belarus pose no threat to Ukraine - Demchenko

Military exercises in Belarus, which are scheduled to last until January 31, do not pose a threat to Ukraine. This was stated by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

"The exercises that have been announced and are scheduled to last until the end of January do not pose a threat to us. At the moment, there are no Russian troops, no strike group in sufficient numbers, on the territory of Belarus, because the terrorist country has been gradually bringing them back to its territory as part of the rotation. That is why it is Belarus that continues to escalate the situation, playing along with Russia," the spokesman said.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus reported that from January 8 to January 31, exercises of the territorial troops will be held in the country. The troops will be involved in training and performing tasks with engineering units.

SBGS spokesman Andriy Demchenko has already reported that the SBGS and the Ukrainian Defense Ministry are closely monitoring the military exercises on the territory of Belarus near the Ukrainian border.

In addition, he reminded that similar exercises take place on the territory of Belarus on a regular basis.