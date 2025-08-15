A 17-year-old Ukrainian, detained on suspicion of vandalism against a monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy in Poland, has been taken into custody for three months. This was reported to journalists by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, according to UNN.

According to preliminary information from the Consulate General of Ukraine in Wroclaw, the suspect(s) in vandalism have been taken into custody for three months. - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is noted that the consular official is in contact with local law enforcement agencies, and a corresponding request has been sent to clarify the circumstances of the incident. The case is under the institution's control.

Context

A 17-year-old citizen of Ukraine has been detained in Poland on suspicion of placing red-and-black flags and inscriptions with so-called "Banderite slogans" on buildings and memorials commemorating the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

TVN24 reported that the photo showed a "Bandera flag" and an inscription in Ukrainian: "Glory to UPA," which the detainee allegedly placed on the monument to the victims of the Volyn tragedy in Domostawa.

The office of Prime Minister Donald Tusk noted that the Internal Security Agency (ABW) arrested a young Ukrainian accused of sabotage.

"This is not the first time Russians have recruited Ukrainians and Belarusians to carry out such activities in Poland," the Polish Prime Minister's office reported.

Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services of Poland, also commented on this incident and stated: "He committed his actions in Wroclaw, Warsaw, and in the city of Domostawa, where last week a 17-year-old boy desecrated the monument" of the Volyn tragedy, "by drawing a 'Bandera flag' and the inscription 'Glory to UPA' in Ukrainian on it." "The arrested boy is currently under investigation. The proceedings in this case are being monitored," Dobrzyński reported.

