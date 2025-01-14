166 combat engagements in 24 hours: where the occupiers attacked most actively

166 combat engagements took place on the frontline yesterday, almost half of them in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary as of 8 a.m. on January 14, UNN reports.

In total, 166 combat engagements were registered over the last day - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 62 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and localities, including one missile and 99 KABs. In addition, it fired about 4,500 times, 85 of which were from multiple rocket launchers.

"Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one area of concentration of personnel, weapons, military equipment and another important enemy object," the report says.

The situation is as follows in terms of directions:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy twice stormed the positions of our troops near the town of Vovchansk.

Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Zakhidne and Dvorichna in the Kupyansk sector, where three occupants' attacks took place over the day.

Yesterday, the enemy attacked 16 times in the Lyman sector. They tried to penetrate our defense near Novosergiyivka, Zelenyi Hai, Shyikivka, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Zarichne and Terny.

Our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Bilohorivka in the Siversky sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked 14 times in the areas of Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

Sixteen attacks were made by the enemy in the Toretsk sector in the areas of Toretsk, Krymske, Shcherbynivka and Bila Hora. The enemy directed most of the attacks at Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 77 aggressor's offensives towards the settlements of Baranivka, Zelene Pole, Yelizavetivka, Tarasivka, Nova Poltava, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Promin, Pokrovsk, Shevchenko, Udachne, Novovasylivka, Uspenivka, Petropavlivka, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Sribne, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, Novosergiivka and Yantarne.

The defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the Novopavlivsky direction. The occupants were most actively trying to advance near the settlements of Rozlyv, Vremivka, Rozdolne, Kostiantynopil and Neskuchne.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack.

In the Huliaipilsky and Orikhiv sectors, no combat engagements were registered yesterday.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

"In the Kursk sector, 15 combat engagements took place, the enemy launched 37 air strikes with 49 guided bombs and made 422 artillery attacks, including 20 from multiple launch rocket systems," the report said.

Our soldiers, as noted, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

