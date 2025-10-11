160 combat engagements per day: General Staff reveals hottest spots on the front

Since the beginning of October 11, 160 combat engagements have taken place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched 50 air strikes, dropping 110 guided aerial bombs, carried out 1785 kamikaze drone attacks and 3170 shellings of our troops' positions.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, there were four attacks by Russian invaders. The enemy launched two air strikes, dropped five guided bombs, and carried out 133 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, 15 combat engagements took place in the areas of Vovchansk, Otradne, Zapadne, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Obukhivka, Bologivka, Dvorichanske, and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks on the positions of our troops in the areas of Kupyansk, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Stepova Novoselivka.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 13 times in the areas of Shandryholove, Derylove, Kolodyazi, Kopanky, Karpivka, Drobycheve, Torske, and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy offensives on our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, and Dronivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and Poltavka. The defense forces are still repelling two more enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 46 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of Shakhove, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Chervony Lyman, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and in the direction of Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 109 and wounded 63 occupiers, neutralized four units of automotive equipment and 10 unmanned aerial vehicles of the invaders. - the summary says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 28 times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, and in the direction of Orestopil. Battles continue in four locations.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading troops attacked the positions of our defenders six times near the settlements of Kamianka, Stepove, and towards Prymorske.

In the Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and Prydniprovsk directions, the enemy has not conducted offensive operations since the beginning of the day.

"No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions," the General Staff added.

Recall

On October 10, the Russian army lost 1060 soldiers and 18 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 11.10.25 amount to 1,121,570 people.

