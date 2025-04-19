16-year-old boy, wounded on his birthday, died after Russian airstrike on Kherson

A 16-year-old boy, seriously wounded on April 17 during the Russian shelling of Kherson on his birthday, died in the hospital, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russian airstrike on the Central district of Kherson, which occurred on April 17, claimed the life of a child. The 16-year-old boy, who sustained serious injuries, died in the hospital. Medics fought for his life until the end, but were unable to save him - wrote Prokudin.

The Kherson City Military Administration indicated that the boy sustained serious injuries as a result of combined enemy shelling of the Central district on April 17, on his 16th birthday.

Addition

On April 17, according to the police, in the Kherson region, four people were killed and 19 were wounded as a result of Russian shelling, among the injured – two medical workers and a teenager.