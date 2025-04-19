16-year-old boy, wounded on his birthday, died after Russian airstrike on Kherson

$41.380.00
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
April 18, 05:00 PM • 51313 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 72784 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 75549 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 80610 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 115285 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 94431 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 163764 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54240 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142337 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 86309 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Meloni's friendly meeting with Trump was under threat due to questions about Ukraine

April 18, 10:37 PM • 9048 views

In Russia, a 19-year-old girl was imprisoned for speaking out against the war in Ukraine

April 18, 11:03 PM • 11414 views

Explosions were heard in Odessa: drones recorded them

April 18, 11:19 PM • 11430 views

"Must be destroyed": USA released notes of President Kennedy's killer

03:22 AM • 10864 views

Leak from Chinese laboratory: US changed official version about the origin of COVID-19

04:13 AM • 7132 views
Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

06:00 AM • 6308 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 05:00 PM • 51313 views

Easter services in the Vatican: how Catholics celebrate the Resurrection

April 18, 12:10 PM • 95361 views

Enrollment in first grades for the 2025-2026 academic year: what you need to know

April 18, 08:32 AM • 150340 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast
Exclusive

April 18, 08:05 AM • 163764 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 20423 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 22975 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 24668 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 58582 views

"Looks happier with her than with Hailey": fans reacted to Justin Bieber kissing rapper Sexyy Red

April 18, 09:33 AM • 71042 views
16-year-old boy, wounded on his birthday, died after Russian airstrike on Kherson

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1660 views

In Kherson, a 16-year-old boy was wounded on his birthday during shelling on April 17. He died in hospital from severe injuries.

16-year-old boy, wounded on his birthday, died after Russian airstrike on Kherson

A 16-year-old boy, seriously wounded on April 17 during the Russian shelling of Kherson on his birthday, died in the hospital, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Saturday on Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russian airstrike on the Central district of Kherson, which occurred on April 17, claimed the life of a child. The 16-year-old boy, who sustained serious injuries, died in the hospital. Medics fought for his life until the end, but were unable to save him

- wrote Prokudin.

The Kherson City Military Administration indicated that the boy sustained serious injuries as a result of combined enemy shelling of the Central district on April 17, on his 16th birthday.

Addition

On April 17, according to the police, in the Kherson region, four people were killed and 19 were wounded as a result of Russian shelling, among the injured – two medical workers and a teenager.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson
