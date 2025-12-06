Over 150 clashes recorded on the front line in a day: the most active battles on six fronts

Since the beginning of the day, December 6, 151 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most active battles took place in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Huliaipole, and Oleksandrivka directions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 06.12.2025.

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 151 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 27 air strikes, used 55 missiles, and dropped 49 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3637 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 122 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and towards Izbytske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kolisnykivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, and in the directions of Novoselivka, Drobycheve, Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, and Stavky.

Twelve assault actions of enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders near Minkivka, in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 21 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, and towards the settlements of Stepanivka, Sofiyivka, and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 39 times. The enemy attacked in the directions of Novyi Shakhove, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.

According to preliminary data, a total of 110 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 83 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one unit of automotive and six units of special equipment, a motorcycle, 26 UAVs, two shelters for personnel, and also hit an artillery system, one unit of automotive equipment, an artillery system, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel. - the report says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybne, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Stepove, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and in the direction of Danylivka. Malomykhailivka and Danylivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlements of Huliaipole, Solodke, and in the direction of Dobropillia. Zaliznychne and Huliaipole came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Stepove, and launched an air strike on Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Olhivka.

In other directions - no significant changes.

