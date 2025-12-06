Over 150 clashes recorded on the front line in a day: the most active battles on six fronts

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
08:45 PM • 7238 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 18077 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 32347 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 31815 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 41616 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 48415 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
December 5, 02:41 PM • 35933 views
Saint Nicholas has already arrived in Ukraine - border guardsPhoto
December 5, 11:17 AM • 69530 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?
December 5, 08:37 AM • 40707 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
December 5, 07:29 AM • 37731 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
85%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 21827 views
Hungary blocked an alternative to the "reparation loan" decision in the EUDecember 6, 01:16 PM • 9386 views
The GUR's "Ghosts" eliminated a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia OblastVideoDecember 6, 01:41 PM • 8016 views
The US offered Poland 250 used Stryker armored personnel carriers for $1December 6, 02:14 PM • 10629 views
Elon Musk said the EU "should be abolished" after his social network X was finedVideo05:30 PM • 11616 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 21861 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 36063 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 50623 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 69538 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 60361 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Andriy Hnatov
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Europe
Fastiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 28718 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 37224 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 39047 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 53005 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 51745 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Buk air defense system
The Diplomat

Over 150 clashes recorded on the front line in a day: the most active battles on six fronts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Since the beginning of December 6, 151 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. Russian troops launched two missile and 27 air strikes, used 55 missiles and 3637 kamikaze drones.

Over 150 clashes recorded on the front line in a day: the most active battles on six fronts

Since the beginning of the day, December 6, 151 combat engagements have been recorded on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most active battles took place in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, Sloviansk, Huliaipole, and Oleksandrivka directions. This was reported by UNN with reference to the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated 06.12.2025.

Details

According to operational information as of 10:00 PM, 151 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day.

Today, Russian troops launched two missile and 27 air strikes, used 55 missiles, and dropped 49 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 3637 kamikaze drones and carried out 3281 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 122 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three with multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units six times in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, and towards Izbytske and Kolodyazne.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted offensive actions in the directions of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kolisnykivka. Ukrainian defenders stopped eight enemy attacks.

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 13 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Tverdokhlibove, Zarichne, and in the directions of Novoselivka, Drobycheve, Novosergiyivka, Novyi Myr, and Stavky.

Twelve assault actions of enemy troops were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction - the occupiers tried to advance near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

One enemy attack was repelled by our defenders near Minkivka, in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Russians launched 21 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiyivka, and towards the settlements of Stepanivka, Sofiyivka, and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 39 times. The enemy attacked in the directions of Novyi Shakhove, Novopavlivka, and in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne.

According to preliminary data, a total of 110 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 83 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed one unit of automotive and six units of special equipment, a motorcycle, 26 UAVs, two shelters for personnel, and also hit an artillery system, one unit of automotive equipment, an artillery system, and 12 shelters for enemy personnel.

- the report says.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Ivanivka, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Rybne, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Stepove, Uspenivka, Pavlivka, and in the direction of Danylivka. Malomykhailivka and Danylivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlements of Huliaipole, Solodke, and in the direction of Dobropillia. Zaliznychne and Huliaipole came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful attack in the area of Stepove, and launched an air strike on Veselianka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched an air strike on Olhivka.

In other directions - no significant changes.

Recall

The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the northern part of Pokrovsk and block the advance of Russian invaders in the city center. The enemy is suffering significant losses, search and assault operations are ongoing, and enemy groups are being eliminated.

The GUR's "Ghosts" eliminated a Russian Buk-M3 air defense system in Zaporizhzhia Oblast06.12.25, 14:41 • 8054 views

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Technology
War in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine