Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
04:40 PM • 15211 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 47685 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 31074 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 33315 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 37660 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 44355 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54114 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 47619 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 46521 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
Publications
Exclusives
151 combat engagement on the front on Sunday: the enemy is pressing in various directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

Since the beginning of October 19, 151 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most active battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions, where all assaults have been repelled.

151 combat engagement on the front on Sunday: the enemy is pressing in various directions

Since the beginning of October 19, 151 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The most active battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk, Oleksandrivka, and Kostiantynivka directions – all assaults have been repelled. The situation is under control in the remaining areas of the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the evening summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dated October 19, 2025.

Details

It is noted that a total of 151 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. Ukrainian defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting fire damage on them.

Today, Russian troops launched one missile and 60 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 128 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2371 kamikaze drones and carried out 3604 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled 11 assault actions by the occupiers, and two more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 129 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 10 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tykhe, Kamianka, and in the direction of Dvorichanske and Bologivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor conducted three offensive actions towards Pishchane.  

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces five times near the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, and Myrny.

One enemy assault was repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Sloviansk direction – the occupiers tried to advance in the Serebrianka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Russians launched 17 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka, and Ukrainian defenders repelled all enemy attacks.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units 53 times. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Sukhy Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Filiia, Promin, Lysivka, Molodetske, Dachne, and in the direction of Novopavlivka. Battles are still ongoing in four locations.

According to preliminary data, 44 occupiers were neutralized in this direction today, 27 of them irrevocably. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed two artillery systems, 19 UAVs, three units of automotive and five units of special equipment; 11 shelters for personnel, an electronic warfare station, eight units of automotive equipment, and one enemy artillery system were also hit.

- the report says.  

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor tried to break through the defense of our defenders 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Voskresenka, Orestopil, Oleksandrograf, Vyshneve, Verbove, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful attacks in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy tried in vain three times to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

No significant changes occurred in other directions.

Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT19.10.25, 20:24 • 25779 views

