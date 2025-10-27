$42.000.10
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 6626 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies
Exclusive
02:25 PM • 10282 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leading
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 21935 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 21290 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
10:46 AM • 27121 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 36777 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 39966 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 36251 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34239 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28022 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
15 years in prison: Dnipro toughens sentence for man who stabbed teenager on playground

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1370 views

The Court of Appeal in Dnipro toughened the sentence for a man who causelessly stabbed a teenager on a playground to 15 years in prison. The boy died in the hospital after two stab wounds to the abdomen.

15 years in prison: Dnipro toughens sentence for man who stabbed teenager on playground

In Dnipro, a man causelessly attacked teenagers on a playground and fatally wounded one of them. The Court of Appeal increased the sentence from 12 to 15 years in prison. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Left Bank District Prosecutor's Office of Dnipro, the Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's appeal and increased the sentence for the man who killed a teenager out of hooligan motives. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison (p. 7 part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

On December 31, 2023, in Dnipro, on a playground, the convicted person causelessly showed aggression towards teenagers - he pulled out a knife and inflicted two wounds to the abdomen of one of them. The boy died in the hospital.

The court of first instance sentenced him to 12 years in prison, but the prosecutor's office appealed the verdict. The Court of Appeal agreed with the arguments of the prosecutors and increased the sentence.

Recall

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko expressed the initiative on the need to introduce an alternative-free punishment in the form of life imprisonment for particularly serious crimes against children. He appealed to the law enforcement committee of the Verkhovna Rada with a proposal to support the relevant initiative and introduce such punishment for the murder and rape of children.

Today, life imprisonment is provided for in exceptional cases; mostly, it is about a sentence of 15 years in prison, sometimes with the possibility of reducing the term of punishment.

It should be added that the prosecutor's office is actively seeking the imposition of the maximum severe sentence - life imprisonment.

Statistics

Over the past 19 months, 67 children have been victims of intentional homicides;

531 children have suffered from sexual violence, 360 of whom are under 14 years old.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipro