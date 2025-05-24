$41.500.06
6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine
06:14 AM • 3936 views

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 02:43 PM • 71960 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

May 23, 02:05 PM • 83967 views

Ukraine has returned 390 prisoners, the exchange will continue this weekend - Zelenskyy

May 23, 12:17 PM • 61872 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

May 23, 11:54 AM • 76342 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
May 23, 11:31 AM • 66968 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
May 23, 10:55 AM • 52848 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

May 23, 09:52 AM • 51867 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
May 23, 08:36 AM • 46923 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

May 23, 07:04 AM • 170976 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

Publications
Exclusives
15 people injured in night attack by Russia on Kyiv: new footage of the aftermath

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

As a result of the night attack by Russia on Kyiv, 15 people were injured. Residential buildings in three districts, a shopping center, an educational institution, cars and a boiler house were damaged.

15 people injured in night attack by Russia on Kyiv: new footage of the aftermath

15 people were injured in the night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv, reported the GUNP in the capital on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, residential buildings in the Dnipro, Solomyansky and Obolonsky districts, as well as a shopping and entertainment center, an educational institution, 8 cars and a boiler room were damaged by UAVs and ballistics:

  • in the Solomyansky district, UAV debris hit an apartment on the fifth floor and a fire broke out. Seven people were injured, aged 35 to 63. They have various injuries;
    • in the Dnipro district, a married couple, a man and a woman of 40 and 41 years old, were injured when a fragment flew into their apartment on the fifth floor;
      • in the Obolonsky district, 4 floors of a 9-storey residential building were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Currently, five victims have applied for assistance;
        • one person was also injured in the Holosiivsky district.

          "A difficult night for the capital, one of the most massive attacks by the Russians in recent times, there are damaged civilian objects. There is no military logic in the actions of the Russians," wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram.

          "This is why Russia is doing everything to not cease fire and continue the war," commented Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, on Telegram.

          6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine24.05.25, 09:14 • 3454 views

          Julia Shramko

          Julia Shramko

          WarKyiv
          National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
          Andriy Yermak
          Kyiv
