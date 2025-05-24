15 people injured in night attack by Russia on Kyiv: new footage of the aftermath

15 people were injured in the night attack of the Russian Federation on Kyiv, reported the GUNP in the capital on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the police, residential buildings in the Dnipro, Solomyansky and Obolonsky districts, as well as a shopping and entertainment center, an educational institution, 8 cars and a boiler room were damaged by UAVs and ballistics:

in the Solomyansky district , UAV debris hit an apartment on the fifth floor and a fire broke out. Seven people were injured, aged 35 to 63. They have various injuries;

, UAV debris hit an apartment on the fifth floor and a fire broke out. Seven people were injured, aged 35 to 63. They have various injuries; in the Dnipro district , a married couple, a man and a woman of 40 and 41 years old, were injured when a fragment flew into their apartment on the fifth floor;

, a married couple, a man and a woman of 40 and 41 years old, were injured when a fragment flew into their apartment on the fifth floor; in the Obolonsky district , 4 floors of a 9-storey residential building were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Currently, five victims have applied for assistance;

, 4 floors of a 9-storey residential building were damaged as a result of the enemy attack. Currently, five victims have applied for assistance; one person was also injured in the Holosiivsky district.

"A difficult night for the capital, one of the most massive attacks by the Russians in recent times, there are damaged civilian objects. There is no military logic in the actions of the Russians," wrote Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram.

"This is why Russia is doing everything to not cease fire and continue the war," commented Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, on Telegram.

6 out of 14 enemy ballistic missiles were shot down and 245 out of 250 drones were neutralized over Ukraine