15 km of the Azov Sea coastal strip is polluted with fuel oil, its movement towards Mariupol has been detected - city council

15 km of the Azov Sea coastal strip is polluted with fuel oil, its movement towards Mariupol has been detected - city council

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28706 views

15 kilometers of the coastal strip of the Azov Sea are polluted with fuel oil after a Russian tanker accident. The oil slick is moving toward Mariupol.

Fuel oil from a Russian tanker accident has polluted 15 kilometers of the coastal strip of the Azov Sea, in particular, it is moving in the direction of temporarily occupied Mariupol. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council on Monday, UNN reports.

Details 

"15 kilometers of the coastal strip of the Azov Sea are contaminated with fuel oil as a result of the Russian tanker accident," the report says.

According to the occupation media, since mid-January, fuel oil has been removed after the accident of Russian tankers in the Azov Sea. 

"Earlier it was reported that a concentrated oil spill of 300 square kilometers was recorded in the Sea of Azov. The occupiers removed about 18 tons. However, the fuel oil was spotted again. In particular, it is moving in the direction of Mariupol," the statement said.

Recall 

Earlier , UNN wrote that after the accident of Russian tankers in the Kerch Strait, 578 tons of contaminated sand and soil were collected in the temporarily occupied Crimea

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

