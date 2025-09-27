145 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: occupiers dropped 99 guided aerial bombs and used 2230 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 145 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders launched 55 air strikes, dropping 99 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 2230 kamikaze drones and carried out 3389 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four assault actions by the occupiers, one battle is ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out six assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the area of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times in the areas of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through four times near Serebryanka, Fedorivka, and towards Dronivka; one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded; enemy units tried to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 40 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 16 enemy attacks on our troops' positions in the areas of Sichneve, Piddubne, Novoselevka, Sosnivka, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka; one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by enemy units to advance in the Poltavka area; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance six times in the area of Stepove, Kam'yanske, and towards Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack and suffered losses.

