145 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: occupiers dropped 99 guided aerial bombs and used 2230 kamikaze drones

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
04:24 PM • 13170 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
September 27, 03:30 PM • 21981 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 60306 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 108494 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 45765 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 42102 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 38013 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 26952 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 56092 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 57498 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
NATO Chiefs of Staff meet to discuss Russian airspace violationsSeptember 27, 12:05 PM • 4436 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains: forecaster named regions with the lowest temperatureSeptember 27, 12:15 PM • 13369 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 13362 views
Serhiy Tarakanov appointed new Director General of Chornobyl NPP: biography, experience, and key tasksSeptember 27, 01:38 PM • 4760 views
Fought for only three days: Ukrainian military captured a BelarusianVideo04:46 PM • 10600 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 27276 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 108494 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 46116 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 56092 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 57498 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Viktor Orbán
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Poland
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FTSeptember 27, 01:37 PM • 13378 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 60306 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 36838 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 41969 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 44083 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Grand Theft Auto
The Times
The Guardian

145 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: occupiers dropped 99 guided aerial bombs and used 2230 kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy launched 55 air strikes, dropping 99 guided aerial bombs. The Russians used 2230 kamikaze drones and carried out 3389 shellings of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's positions.

145 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: occupiers dropped 99 guided aerial bombs and used 2230 kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of this day, 145 combat engagements have taken place. The invaders launched 55 air strikes, dropping 99 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 2230 kamikaze drones and carried out 3389 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled four assault actions by the occupiers, one battle is ongoing.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders five times in the areas of Vovchansk, Krasne Pershe, and towards Doroshivka; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, enemy units carried out six assault actions, trying to break through to the positions of our defenders in the area of Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Bohuslavka.

In the Lyman direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions 15 times in the areas of Shandryholove, Kolodiazi, and Torske.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy tried to break through four times near Serebryanka, Fedorivka, and towards Dronivka; one battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded; enemy units tried to advance towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 14 times. The occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian units tried to break through the Ukrainian defense 40 times in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Sukhetske, Novoekonomichne, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, and Dachne.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 16 enemy attacks on our troops' positions in the areas of Sichneve, Piddubne, Novoselevka, Sosnivka, Maliivka, Novomykolaivka, Berezove, and Novohryhorivka; one more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by enemy units to advance in the Poltavka area; two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders tried to advance six times in the area of Stepove, Kam'yanske, and towards Novodanylivka and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to attack and suffered losses.

Russia's Chuvashia reports drone attack on oil pumping station27.09.25, 09:40 • 8442 views

Veronika Marchenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine