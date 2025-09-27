Russia's Chuvashia reports drone attack on oil pumping station

Russia reported that unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil pumping station in the Russian Chuvashia. As a result, the facility's operation was suspended, the head of the Russian region said on Saturday, UNN writes.

The head of the region, Oleg Nikolaev, reported on his Telegram channel that "the strike was carried out on an oil pumping station near the village of Konar, Tsivilsky District."

"There is no threat to the population, no casualties. Minor damage was caused. The facility's operation has been suspended," he added.

Two key oil ports on Russia's Black Sea coast previously suspended tanker loading after overnight warnings of drone attacks.

General Staff confirms hit to Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai