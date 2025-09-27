$41.490.00
September 26, 02:33 PM
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Publications
Exclusives
Russia's Chuvashia reports drone attack on oil pumping station

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1380 views

Unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil pumping station near the village of Konar, Tsivilsky District, in Russia's Chuvashia. As a result of the attack, the facility's operations were suspended, and there were no casualties.

Russia's Chuvashia reports drone attack on oil pumping station

Russia reported that unmanned aerial vehicles attacked an oil pumping station in the Russian Chuvashia. As a result, the facility's operation was suspended, the head of the Russian region said on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

The head of the region, Oleg Nikolaev, reported on his Telegram channel that "the strike was carried out on an oil pumping station near the village of Konar, Tsivilsky District."

"There is no threat to the population, no casualties. Minor damage was caused. The facility's operation has been suspended," he added.

Addition

Two key oil ports on Russia's Black Sea coast previously suspended tanker loading after overnight warnings of drone attacks.

General Staff confirms hit to Afipsky Oil Refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai26.09.25, 13:53 • 2538 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World