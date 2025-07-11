145 combat engagements and thousands of shellings: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
07:13 PM • 4088 views
Supplies restored: Zelenskyy on the resumption of military aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 64635 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 100313 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
July 11, 12:36 PM • 113968 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
July 11, 11:30 AM • 72300 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 76698 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 67640 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 61629 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 48797 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 38541 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2.4m/s
59%
749mm
Popular news
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 83861 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncoveredJuly 11, 12:24 PM • 46525 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 41468 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 34776 views
North Korean "wonder" failed: Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a North Korean-made multiple rocket launcher system05:14 PM • 12865 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 64635 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
July 11, 02:05 PM • 100313 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 140507 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 164124 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 198524 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal drama03:54 PM • 34790 views
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 41480 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault caseJuly 11, 12:06 PM • 83871 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 103973 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 65083 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

145 combat engagements and thousands of shellings: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy carried out 1178 kamikaze drone strikes and 3972 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions.

145 combat engagements and thousands of shellings: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy carried out 1178 kamikaze drone attacks and 3972 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

The enemy launched 57 air strikes, dropped 82 KABs, carried out 1178 kamikaze drone attacks and 3972 shellings of our troops' positions.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 15 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 317 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Zeleny and in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka, one combat engagement is ongoing. The areas of the settlements of Velyky Burluk, Perovske, Otradne, and Vilkhuvatka suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 32 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Serednie, Hlushchenkove, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Shandryholove, Torske, and Serebrianka, battles are still ongoing in nine locations.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance near Ivano-Dariyivka and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks in the directions of Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora, one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 10 times today in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and in the directions of Pleshchiyivka, Katerynivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already repelled nine assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 45 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, and Rodynske. Three combat engagements are ongoing. The aggressor's aviation launched KAB strikes on the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Suvorove, and Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 121 and wounded 77 occupiers, destroyed six motorcycles, a car, a cannon, a satellite communication terminal, five UAVs, two UAV antennas and a UAV control point; they also damaged two cannons, three motorcycles and 15 shelters for the invaders' personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 12 times near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Novopil, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole. Sichneve and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes in the areas of Poltavka, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack on the positions of our defenders in the area of Kamianske, and also launched air strikes in the areas of Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor conducted six futile attacks towards the positions of our defenders. Lvove and Olhivka were subjected to air strikes with unguided aerial missiles.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost over a thousand soldiers and 14 cruise missiles in a day11.07.25, 08:04 • 3474 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9