145 combat engagements and thousands of shellings: General Staff reported on the situation at the front

Since the beginning of the day, 145 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy carried out 1178 kamikaze drone attacks and 3972 shellings of Ukrainian troop positions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

The enemy launched 57 air strikes, dropped 82 KABs, carried out 1178 kamikaze drone attacks and 3972 shellings of our troops' positions. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 15 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing. The enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 317 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the area of Zeleny and in the direction of Petro-Ivanivka, one combat engagement is ongoing. The areas of the settlements of Velyky Burluk, Perovske, Otradne, and Vilkhuvatka suffered from enemy air strikes.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out five attacks on the positions of our troops. Battles took place in the areas of the settlements of Holubivka, Zahryzove, and in the direction of Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 32 times in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Serednie, Hlushchenkove, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Shandryholove, Torske, and Serebrianka, battles are still ongoing in nine locations.

In the Siversk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attempts to attack our positions today. Occupying units tried to advance near Ivano-Dariyivka and Verkhnokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped three enemy attacks in the directions of Predtechyne, Stupochky, and Bila Hora, one combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 10 times today in the areas of the settlements of Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Yablunivka, and in the directions of Pleshchiyivka, Katerynivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure and have already repelled nine assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy made 45 attempts to push back our units. The greatest activity is observed in the areas of the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Muravka, Novoukrainka, Dachne, Kotlyne, Horikhove, Oleksiivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, and in the direction of Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, and Rodynske. Three combat engagements are ongoing. The aggressor's aviation launched KAB strikes on the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Novopavlivka, Suvorove, and Pokrovsk.

According to preliminary estimates, in this direction our soldiers eliminated 121 and wounded 77 occupiers, destroyed six motorcycles, a car, a cannon, a satellite communication terminal, five UAVs, two UAV antennas and a UAV control point; they also damaged two cannons, three motorcycles and 15 shelters for the invaders' personnel.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through 12 times near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Tolstoy, Piddubne, Novopil, Novosilka, and Zelene Pole. Sichneve and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but launched air strikes in the areas of Poltavka, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy carried out one attack on the positions of our defenders in the area of Kamianske, and also launched air strikes in the areas of Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor conducted six futile attacks towards the positions of our defenders. Lvove and Olhivka were subjected to air strikes with unguided aerial missiles.

No significant changes in the situation were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

