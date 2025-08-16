139 combat engagements and over 6000 shellings per day: General Staff maps

On August 15, 139 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched two missile and 111 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 213 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they carried out 6045 shellings, 98 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5659 kamikaze drones for destruction. - reported the General Staff.

They clarified that air strikes affected, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Zhykhove, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy Oblast; Krasnyi Khutir of Chernihiv Oblast; Bilohirya of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykolaivka of Kherson Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three command posts, one ammunition depot and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 32 air strikes, dropped 74 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 245 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Khatnie, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Yampil, Ridkodub.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six assaults by the occupation forces near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, Pereyizne, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Nykanorivka, and towards the settlement of Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 21 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Kamyshivakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Myrny, Zaporizke, Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions last day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers towards Prymorske, Antonivskyi Bridge, and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,010 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized six tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, 152 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 137 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment.

