August 15, 11:06 PM • 60640 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 87641 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 54460 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
August 15, 07:11 PM • 50929 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
August 15, 06:26 PM • 47894 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 106120 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 180448 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 84681 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 166014 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 56914 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
139 combat engagements and over 6000 shellings per day: General Staff maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

On August 15, 139 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched two missile and 111 air strikes, carried out 6045 shellings.

139 combat engagements and over 6000 shellings per day: General Staff maps

On August 15, 139 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched two missile and 111 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using three missiles and dropping 213 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, they carried out 6045 shellings, 98 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5659 kamikaze drones for destruction.

- reported the General Staff.

They clarified that air strikes affected, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Zhykhove, Boyaro-Lezhachi of Sumy Oblast; Krasnyi Khutir of Chernihiv Oblast; Bilohirya of Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Mykolaivka of Kherson Oblast.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit ten areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three command posts, one ammunition depot and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, seven combat engagements took place last day. In addition, the enemy launched 32 air strikes, dropped 74 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 245 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including six from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled five enemy attacks near the settlements of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Khatnie, and Fyholivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, five attacks by the occupiers took place. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Zahryzove, Nova Kruhliakivka, and towards Kupiansk.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 21 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Yampil, Ridkodub.

In the Siversk direction, our defenders repelled six assaults by the occupation forces near Hryhorivka, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Fedorivka, Pereyizne, and in the direction of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out six attacks near Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka, Yablunivka, and Rusynyi Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 45 aggressor assaults in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Promin, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Dachne, Novoukrainka, Lysivka, Nykanorivka, and towards the settlement of Filiya.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 21 enemy attempts to break through the defensive lines in the areas of the settlements of Tolstoy, Kamyshivakha, Zelene Pole, Maliivka, Myrny, Zaporizke, Olhivske.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions last day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five attacks by the occupiers towards Prymorske, Antonivskyi Bridge, and Bilohrudyi Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,010 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized six tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, 152 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 137 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment.

"Despite the warm welcome": Trump failed to force Putin to stop the war in Ukraine during the Alaska summit - FT16.08.25, 08:29 • 1728 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

