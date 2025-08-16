$41.450.06
"Despite the warm welcome": Trump failed to force Putin to stop the war in Ukraine during the Alaska summit - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2592 views

US President Donald Trump failed to secure commitments from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine after the Alaska summit. Trump stated that the responsibility for ending the conflict now lies with Kyiv and its European allies.

"Despite the warm welcome": Trump failed to force Putin to stop the war in Ukraine during the Alaska summit - FT

US President Donald Trump failed to secure any commitments from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine after the Alaska summit, which "began with fanfare but ended in an anticlimax." This is stated in a Financial Times article, reported by UNN.

Details

It is indicated that this meeting was the first between the US President and Putin since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, marking "a decisive end to years of Western attempts to isolate him."

Trump stated before the meeting that he would demand a ceasefire in Ukraine from the Russian president. He left Alaska to return to Washington without any commitments from Putin, who clearly indicated that he had not abandoned his tough demands for Ukraine's surrender

- the article notes.

The authors point out that the US President hinted at the possibility of a future meeting with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but suggested that responsibility for ending the conflict now lies with Kyiv and its European allies.

Trump also seemed to back away from plans to strike Russia's economy if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire, suggesting he would postpone any proposal to punish importers of Russian oil, such as China

- the authors write.

They add that the "good news" was that "there was no Yalta, no Munich," referring to the 1945 meeting of US, UK, and USSR leaders that divided Europe, and the 1938 meeting between Nazi Germany and Allied countries.

Recall

US President Donald Trump spoke about a three-hour meeting with Vladimir Putin in Alaska, stating that significant progress had been made, although no official agreement was reached. Now, he said, everything depends on the actions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Ten out of ten": Trump rated summit with Putin in Alaska16.08.25, 03:47 • 6138 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Financial Times
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine