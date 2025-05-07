$41.450.15
Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try
07:04 PM • 5126 views

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

06:29 PM • 17062 views

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
03:37 PM • 29366 views

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
03:25 PM • 46011 views

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM • 41473 views

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM • 48082 views

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Exclusive
May 7, 01:29 PM • 43517 views

Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy

Exclusive
May 7, 01:20 PM • 40637 views

At what stage is the introduction of electronic payment in minibuses in Kyiv - the answer of the Kyiv City State Administration

Exclusive
May 7, 10:29 AM • 96026 views

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

May 7, 10:06 AM • 100208 views

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Publications
Exclusives
139 combat clashes in a day: General Staff reported attacks on the front on May 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 534 views

Russian troops launched 2 missile and 63 air strikes, used 1076 kamikaze drones and carried out 4234 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and populated areas.

139 combat clashes in a day: General Staff reported attacks on the front on May 7

Since the beginning of May 7, 139 combat clashes have occurred at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched two missile and 63 air strikes, using two missiles and 103 KABs.

In addition, the enemy used 1,076 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,234 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas

- the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor tried eight times to storm the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Kamyanka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to storm in the areas of Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, 24 attacks were recorded during the day in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Kolodyazy, as well as in the directions of Ridkodub, Novy Mir and Olhivka.

Trump is looking forward to working with Erdoğan to end the war between Russia and Ukraine05.05.25, 19:56 • 9616 views

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried six times to break through our defense near Verkhnyokamyansky and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes took place in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasovoy Yar and Predtechino. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions 11 times, focusing efforts near Shcherbinivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried 40 times to break through the defense in the areas of Malinivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Zviryove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novoleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Bahatyr, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka and Kotlyarivka. The Defense Forces repelled 32 attacks, and eight more combat clashes are ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - only in this direction Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 121 occupiers, 83 of them irrevocably. Three cars, nine UAVs, four motorcycles and two satellite terminals were also destroyed

- the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilny Pole, as well as in the direction of Novopol, Bahatyr and Otradny. Three more combat clashes are ongoing. Novodarivka, Temirivka and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipol direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near Vysoky. The invaders also launched air strikes on Malinivka, Vysoky and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, six assaults were recorded in the areas of Stepove and Kamyanske.

Putin named the lack of reaction from the West as the reason for Russia's war in Ukraine04.05.25, 14:54 • 7935 views

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to attack.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks, one combat clash is still ongoing. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs and carried out 277 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

"The situation in other directions has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.

Let's remind

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped two air bombs on Oleksandro-Kalinove, killing two women aged 47 and 67 years. The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, once again appealed to all residents of Donetsk, and especially to the residents of frontline communities, to evacuate in a timely manner.

The government announced the gradual recovery of the Ukrainian economy despite the difficulties of the war06.05.25, 17:44 • 6116 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
