139 combat clashes in a day: General Staff reported attacks on the front on May 7

Since the beginning of May 7, 139 combat clashes have occurred at the front. This is reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Details

It is noted that Russian invaders launched two missile and 63 air strikes, using two missiles and 103 KABs.

In addition, the enemy used 1,076 kamikaze drones and carried out 4,234 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas - the General Staff said.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the aggressor tried eight times to storm the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk, Vovchansk Khutory and Kamyanka. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy made six attempts to storm in the areas of Hlushkivka, Nova Kruglyakivka and Zahryzove.

In the Liman direction, 24 attacks were recorded during the day in the areas of Kopanky, Hrekivka, Kolodyazy, as well as in the directions of Ridkodub, Novy Mir and Olhivka.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy tried six times to break through our defense near Verkhnyokamyansky and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat clashes took place in the areas of Bila Hora, Chasovoy Yar and Predtechino. Two enemy attacks are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our positions 11 times, focusing efforts near Shcherbinivka, Toretsk and in the direction of Diliivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the invaders tried 40 times to break through the defense in the areas of Malinivka, Lisivka, Kotlyne, Zviryove, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, Novoleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Bohdanivka, Andriivka, as well as in the directions of Bahatyr, Oleksiivka, Nova Poltavka and Kotlyarivka. The Defense Forces repelled 32 attacks, and eight more combat clashes are ongoing.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - only in this direction Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 121 occupiers, 83 of them irrevocably. Three cars, nine UAVs, four motorcycles and two satellite terminals were also destroyed - the report says.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 22 times in the areas of Kostyantynopol, Novosilka, Vilny Pole, as well as in the direction of Novopol, Bahatyr and Otradny. Three more combat clashes are ongoing. Novodarivka, Temirivka and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipol direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the enemy to advance near Vysoky. The invaders also launched air strikes on Malinivka, Vysoky and Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, six assaults were recorded in the areas of Stepove and Kamyanske.

In the Pridneprovsk direction, the enemy made one futile attempt to attack.

In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 17 attacks, one combat clash is still ongoing. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs and carried out 277 artillery shellings, including one from a multiple launch rocket system.

"The situation in other directions has not changed significantly," the General Staff summarized.

Let's remind

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops dropped two air bombs on Oleksandro-Kalinove, killing two women aged 47 and 67 years. The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, once again appealed to all residents of Donetsk, and especially to the residents of frontline communities, to evacuate in a timely manner.

