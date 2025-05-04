Putin named the lack of reaction from the West as the reason for Russia's war in Ukraine

$41.590.00
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 39682 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 104726 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 97687 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 71314 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 81906 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 80359 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 62139 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 75233 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 113701 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 47139 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

May 4, 03:17 AM • 21959 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 20011 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

May 4, 05:03 AM • 21350 views

Night attack by Russians: Air defense forces shot down 69 enemy drones

06:50 AM • 15380 views

The Houthis have for the first time managed to attack Tel Aviv airport, there are wounded

11:27 AM • 10312 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 97687 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 51456 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 82405 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 90408 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 113701 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 20287 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 37822 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 80359 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 36914 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 39671 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Putin named the lack of reaction from the West as the reason for Russia's war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

Putin stated that Western partners wanted to divide Russia into parts, and that is why he started the war. He added that the Russian Federation was not ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2014.

Putin named the lack of reaction from the West as the reason for Russia's war in Ukraine

The President of Russia outlined his vision of the reasons for the occupation of Crimea, the hybrid military actions of the Russian Federation in eastern Ukraine, and the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine. He claimed that Western partners, assuming that Russia had weakened, allegedly "intended to divide it into a number of parts." The Kremlin expected a change in attitude, but the West did not react.

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Russia's aggression against Ukraine was a "consequence of the West's lack of reaction." This is stated in Putin's story in a documentary film of one of the Russian TV channels. 

Allegedly, "the civilized world decided" that Russia had weakened.

Zelenskyy responded to the Russian announcement of a "ceasefire" on May 9: ready for a 30-day truce03.05.25, 13:45 • 3448 views

"The Soviet Union collapsed, and it is necessary to finish off its remaining parts. The largest of them is Russia, it also needs to be divided into 4-5 parts," the dictator said.

Putin stated that he was responsible for the future of the Russian Federation, and he called on "Western partners to respect Russia's interests and the 2007 speech," according to the head of the Kremlin. 

"Unfortunately, this was not heard," Putin summed up, adding that this, in his words, "ultimately led to today's tragic events."

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky29.04.25, 17:31 • 17740 views

In a propaganda documentary, Putin also stated that Russia in 2014 was not ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

.. it was unrealistic - Russia was not ready for a frontal confrontation with the collective West

- said the President of the Russian Federation.

Let us remind you

In an interview with Russian media, Putin stated about the inevitability of reconciliation with Ukraine. He also noted that Russia was being provoked regarding nuclear threats, but there was no need to use weapons.

Attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, houses, shopping center, cars damaged - investigation launched04.05.25, 11:34 • 4512 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Ukraine
