Putin named the lack of reaction from the West as the reason for Russia's war in Ukraine

The President of Russia outlined his vision of the reasons for the occupation of Crimea, the hybrid military actions of the Russian Federation in eastern Ukraine, and the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine. He claimed that Western partners, assuming that Russia had weakened, allegedly "intended to divide it into a number of parts." The Kremlin expected a change in attitude, but the West did not react.



UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Russia's aggression against Ukraine was a "consequence of the West's lack of reaction." This is stated in Putin's story in a documentary film of one of the Russian TV channels.



Allegedly, "the civilized world decided" that Russia had weakened.



Zelenskyy responded to the Russian announcement of a "ceasefire" on May 9: ready for a 30-day truce

"The Soviet Union collapsed, and it is necessary to finish off its remaining parts. The largest of them is Russia, it also needs to be divided into 4-5 parts," the dictator said.

Putin stated that he was responsible for the future of the Russian Federation, and he called on "Western partners to respect Russia's interests and the 2007 speech," according to the head of the Kremlin.



"Unfortunately, this was not heard," Putin summed up, adding that this, in his words, "ultimately led to today's tragic events."

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

In a propaganda documentary, Putin also stated that Russia in 2014 was not ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

.. it was unrealistic - Russia was not ready for a frontal confrontation with the collective West - said the President of the Russian Federation.



Let us remind you

In an interview with Russian media, Putin stated about the inevitability of reconciliation with Ukraine. He also noted that Russia was being provoked regarding nuclear threats, but there was no need to use weapons.

Attack on Kyiv: 11 injured, houses, shopping center, cars damaged - investigation launched