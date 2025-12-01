138 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: the situation near Pokrovsk remains the most difficult - General Staff

The Ukrainian General Staff published a summary from the front on its Telegram channel: since the beginning of the day, 138 combat engagements have taken place, with Russian troops concentrating the greatest pressure on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions. This was reported by UNN, citing information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Throughout the day, Russian troops continued shelling border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Starykove, Bobylivka, Ulanove, Khodyne, Vovkivka, and Khrynivka came under enemy fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement, an air strike, and over 60 shellings, including MLRS strikes, were recorded.

Ukrainian military and SBU evacuated 13 people from the center of Kupyansk

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defense nine times in the areas of Vovchansk, Izbytske, and Synelnykove.

Combat operations are ongoing in several sections of the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions simultaneously. In the Lyman direction alone, 16 attacks have been recorded, and three more engagements are ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks, and three battles are ongoing.

Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff

The hottest section remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 43 attacks, and battles are still ongoing in at least ten locations.

Ukrainian soldiers are also holding back the enemy in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, where separate battles are ongoing, while no offensive actions have been recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost over 1000 soldiers and 239 UAVs in a day