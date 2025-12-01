$42.270.07
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 9100 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
09:32 AM • 13648 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
09:14 AM • 16625 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 28878 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 18085 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 31388 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
November 30, 06:02 PM • 36831 views
US and Ukrainian delegations discuss election schedule and territorial exchange - WSJ
November 30, 03:17 PM • 49507 views
Ukrainian delegation arrived at the negotiation venue in MiamiVideo
November 30, 11:44 AM • 41927 views
Oksana Markarova becomes presidential adviser on reconstruction and investment
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
138 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: the situation near Pokrovsk remains the most difficult - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 138 combat engagements over the past day, with the greatest pressure on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions. The hottest section remains the Pokrovsk direction, where 43 attacks took place.

138 combat engagements since the beginning of the day: the situation near Pokrovsk remains the most difficult - General Staff

The Ukrainian General Staff published a summary from the front on its Telegram channel: since the beginning of the day, 138 combat engagements have taken place, with Russian troops concentrating the greatest pressure on the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions. This was reported by UNN, citing information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Throughout the day, Russian troops continued shelling border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. Starykove, Bobylivka, Ulanove, Khodyne, Vovkivka, and Khrynivka came under enemy fire.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, one combat engagement, an air strike, and over 60 shellings, including MLRS strikes, were recorded.

Ukrainian military and SBU evacuated 13 people from the center of Kupyansk01.12.25, 07:42 • 3642 views

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted to break through the defense nine times in the areas of Vovchansk, Izbytske, and Synelnykove.

Combat operations are ongoing in several sections of the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Sloviansk directions simultaneously. In the Lyman direction alone, 16 attacks have been recorded, and three more engagements are ongoing.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 15 attacks, and three battles are ongoing.

Ukraine tests new weapons to counter Russian KABs - General Staff30.11.25, 21:15 • 12530 views

The hottest section remains the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 43 attacks, and battles are still ongoing in at least ten locations.

Ukrainian soldiers are also holding back the enemy in the Oleksandrivka and Huliaipole directions, where separate battles are ongoing, while no offensive actions have been recorded in the Orikhiv direction.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled two attacks in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Enemy losses: Russian army lost over 1000 soldiers and 239 UAVs in a day01.12.25, 07:15 • 3688 views

War in Ukraine
