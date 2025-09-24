$41.380.13
September 23, 07:19 PM • 17481 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 34245 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 29144 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 28126 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 55177 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 27909 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 64053 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42679 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39475 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 52292 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
126 out of 152 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported shooting down 126 out of 152 Shahed, Gerbera, and other attack UAVs launched by Russia on the night of September 24. 26 drones hit 7 locations, and debris fell in 2 locations.

126 out of 152 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

126 out of 152 drones launched by the Russian Federation were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 24 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 23), the enemy attacked with 152 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 80 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"26 attack UAVs hit 7 locations, and downed drones (fragments) fell in 2 locations," the report says.

Kharkiv was attacked by 18 kamikaze drones overnight: there is destruction, power and water supply interruptions – mayor24.09.25, 09:19 • 806 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Kursk
Shahed-136
Crimea
Ukraine