126 out of 152 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine

126 out of 152 drones launched by the Russian Federation were neutralized over Ukraine overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of September 24 (from 6:00 p.m. on September 23), the enemy attacked with 152 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 80 of them were Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 126 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

"26 attack UAVs hit 7 locations, and downed drones (fragments) fell in 2 locations," the report says.

