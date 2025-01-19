125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, Pokrovsk sector is the hottest - General Staff

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101258 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102277 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110266 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112913 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134504 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104362 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137444 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103834 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113481 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117014 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122058 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 76525 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117065 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 49978 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51950 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101258 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134504 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137444 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168694 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158345 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 35271 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 51950 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117065 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122058 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140973 views
Actual
125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, Pokrovsk sector is the hottest - General Staff

125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, Pokrovsk sector is the hottest - General Staff

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31424 views

Over the last day, 125 combat engagements took place in seven sectors, with the most active fighting in the Pokrovsk sector (62 clashes). The enemy attacked in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Kramatorsk and other sectors.

Since the beginning of the day, 125 combat clashes have taken place at the front, as of now, fighting continues in seven directions, with Russian troops attacking most actively in Pokrovske. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 16.00 on January 19, 2025, UNN reports.

During the same day, the enemy fired artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation at the areas of Prohres, Romanivka, Grabovske, Pokrovky in Sumy region; Lemishchyno in Kharkiv region; Leonivka, Medvedivka, Berylivka in Chernihiv region. The settlements of Oleksandrivka in Sumy region and Hremyach in Chernihiv region were attacked by unguided aerial missiles,

- the statement said.

In Kharkiv sector, with the support of attack aircraft, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice without success near Vovchansk, and also conducted an air strike near Vovchansky Khutory. 

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions seven times during the day in the areas of Stroyivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova, four attacks were successfully repelled, three more firefights are ongoing. 

In the Liman sector, 14 combat engagements took place near Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Novosadove, Zarichne, Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and in Serebryany forestry. Seven clashes are still ongoing. 

In the Northern sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske, both attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders. 

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked seven times in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora, five engagements are currently underway. 

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked 17 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Eleven attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, and six engagements are still ongoing. 

High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector. Sixty-two times today, clashes of varying intensity started near the localities of Zelene Pole, Oleksandropil, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Nadiya, Novotroitske, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, with fifteen clashes continuing to this day. 

In the Novopavlivka sector, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka, four combat engagements are currently underway. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles on the village of Novopil. 

The enemy did not conduct any active operations on the Gulyaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack of the invaders, a total of four combat engagements have been recorded so far. The enemy launched two air strikes with two guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, in addition, they carried out 196 artillery attacks, including five from multiple rocket launchers. 

Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear,

- the General Staff added.

“Infantry on the feet": Kovalenko talks about how Russians conduct assaults19.01.25, 14:36 • 30010 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising