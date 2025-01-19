125 combat engagements took place in the frontline, Pokrovsk sector is the hottest - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 125 combat clashes have taken place at the front, as of now, fighting continues in seven directions, with Russian troops attacking most actively in Pokrovske. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its report as of 16.00 on January 19, 2025, UNN reports.

During the same day, the enemy fired artillery from the territory of the Russian Federation at the areas of Prohres, Romanivka, Grabovske, Pokrovky in Sumy region; Lemishchyno in Kharkiv region; Leonivka, Medvedivka, Berylivka in Chernihiv region. The settlements of Oleksandrivka in Sumy region and Hremyach in Chernihiv region were attacked by unguided aerial missiles, - the statement said.

In Kharkiv sector, with the support of attack aircraft, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces twice without success near Vovchansk, and also conducted an air strike near Vovchansky Khutory.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy tried to advance to our positions seven times during the day in the areas of Stroyivka, Pishchane, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove and Lozova, four attacks were successfully repelled, three more firefights are ongoing.

In the Liman sector, 14 combat engagements took place near Novoyehorivka, Nadiya, Novosergiyivka, Novosadove, Zarichne, Kolodyazy, Zelena Dolyna, Terny and in Serebryany forestry. Seven clashes are still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Ivano-Daryivka and Verkhnekamianske, both attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy attacked seven times in the area of Chasovyi Yar and Bila Hora, five engagements are currently underway.

In the Toretsk sector, the invaders attacked 17 times in the areas of Toretsk, Diliyivka and Shcherbynivka. Eleven attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders, and six engagements are still ongoing.

High enemy activity is still observed in the Pokrovsk sector. Sixty-two times today, clashes of varying intensity started near the localities of Zelene Pole, Oleksandropil, Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Shevchenko, Udachne, Uspenivka, Kotlyne, Nadiya, Novotroitske, Novoandriivka, Slovianka, Petropavlivka, Andriivka, Dachne, Ulakly and Yantarne, with fifteen clashes continuing to this day.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the aggressor attacked 12 times in the areas of Kostiantynopil and Velyka Novosilka, four combat engagements are currently underway. The enemy launched an air strike with unguided missiles on the village of Novopil.

The enemy did not conduct any active operations on the Gulyaypillia, Orikhiv and Prydniprovia directions .

In the Kursk sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack of the invaders, a total of four combat engagements have been recorded so far. The enemy launched two air strikes with two guided bombs on settlements and positions of the Defense Forces, in addition, they carried out 196 artillery attacks, including five from multiple rocket launchers.

Ukrainian troops are depleting the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear, - the General Staff added.



