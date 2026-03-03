123 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 3,600 drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 123 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3678 kamikaze drones and carried out 2330 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, carried out 46 air strikes, dropped 171 guided aerial bombs, used 3678 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2330 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped nine aerial bombs, carried out 131 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the direction of the settlement of Zybine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Zakitne and Platonivka and in the direction of Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novooleksandrivka and Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 occupiers were eliminated and 22 were wounded in this direction today. One antenna, two vehicles, two units of special equipment, one electronic warfare system, and two enemy personnel shelters were destroyed; a tank, an artillery system, four quad bikes, and one vehicle were damaged. 179 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced nine times towards the settlements of Ternove, Vyshneve, Vorone, and Zlahoda. Vyshneve and Pysantsi were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 21 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Tsvitkove. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Zelena Dibrova, Hirke. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place in the area of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently observed, the General Staff summarized.

