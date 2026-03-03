123 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 3,600 drones - General Staff

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
06:22 PM • 7184 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
04:32 PM • 13537 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
03:45 PM • 15774 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 21567 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 27574 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 21098 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 20033 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23129 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 33754 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 111177 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
83%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 17411 views
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 23760 views
Over a third of flights to the Middle East canceled again, tens of thousands stranded in the regionMarch 3, 01:42 PM • 6822 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 10840 views
In Prykarpattia, an 18-year-old mother is suspected of beating her seven-month-old son to deathPhotoMarch 3, 02:54 PM • 11155 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 23888 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 55861 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 57583 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 111177 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 73750 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Ursula von der Leyen
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhoto05:13 PM • 5372 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 10923 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 17504 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 33726 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 40626 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

123 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 3,600 drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Over the past day, 123 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used 3,678 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,330 shellings. A missile strike, 46 air strikes, and 171 guided aerial bombs were recorded.

123 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy used over 3,600 drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 123 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy used 3678 kamikaze drones and carried out 2330 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched one missile strike, used one missile, carried out 46 air strikes, dropped 171 guided aerial bombs, used 3678 kamikaze drones, and carried out 2330 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropped nine aerial bombs, carried out 131 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including four using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the direction of the settlement of Zybine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the direction of Petropavlivka, Novoplatonivka, and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine attacks by the occupiers towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Stavky, Drobycheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance eight times in the areas of Zakitne and Platonivka and in the direction of Riznykivka and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 14 times today in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novooleksandrivka and Novopidhorodne.

According to preliminary estimates, 38 occupiers were eliminated and 22 were wounded in this direction today. One antenna, two vehicles, two units of special equipment, one electronic warfare system, and two enemy personnel shelters were destroyed; a tank, an artillery system, four quad bikes, and one vehicle were damaged. 179 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy advanced nine times towards the settlements of Ternove, Vyshneve, Vorone, and Zlahoda. Vyshneve and Pysantsi were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 21 attacks took place in the areas of Huliaipole and towards the settlements of Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske, Staroukrainka, Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Tsvitkove. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Verkhnya Tersa, Huliaipilske, Kopani, Charivne, Dolynka, Liubytske, Samiilivka, Novoukrainka, Zelena Dibrova, Hirke. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place in the area of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation are currently observed, the General Staff summarized.

Minus 790 occupiers and over one and a half thousand enemy UAVs: General Staff reported on Russian losses per day03.03.26, 07:44 • 5266 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine