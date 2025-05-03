123 combat clashes took place at the front, 46 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 9878 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 21199 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32667 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 33126 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 54170 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52464 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 51816 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 69841 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 89835 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46383 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
4.4m/s
45%
745 mm
Popular news

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24748 views

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 5132 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 14811 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 11758 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 10573 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 32667 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 24797 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 59677 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 68564 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 89835 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 24554 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 52464 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 25627 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 29277 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 28822 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

123 combat clashes took place at the front, 46 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

During the day, 123 combat clashes took place at the front, 46 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction. Fierce fighting continues, Ukrainian troops are holding the line.

123 combat clashes took place at the front, 46 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the Russians' plans. On the Pokrovsk direction, clashes of varying intensity began 46 times. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 16.00 on 03.05.2025, writes UNN.

From Russian artillery shelling today, the settlements of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region; Yizdetske, Ponomarenky, Ugroyidy, Bila Berezha, Novovasylivka, Malushyne, Sumy region were affected. Mhy, Chernihiv region; Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Sumy region were under air strikes

- the statement reads.

Today, the enemy twice tried to attack the positions of our troops in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has been storming the positions of our defenders in the area of Zahryzove since the beginning of the day, the battle continues.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops nine times in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Currently, one combat engagement continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Maisky and Bila Hora. One battle continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops once in the area of Krymske.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Forty-six times today, clashes of varying intensity began here. Ukrainian units are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the direction of Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka. Our defenders are giving the occupier a decent rebuff, 10 battles are ongoing. The enemy's aviation launched strikes with guided air bombs on the settlement of Shevchenko Pershe.

The occupiers tried 50 times to break through in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Privilne and in the direction of Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novopol, Shevchenko and Bahatyr in the Novopavlivka direction, 28 combat engagements are still ongoing. Air strikes were carried out on Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuakha, Temirivka, Novodarivka

- reports the General Staff.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles against Malynivka and Huliaipole. 

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders near Novodanilivka and Kamyanske.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, using two guided bombs, and carried out 119 shellings, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. 

In the Siversk, Huliaipol and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Enemy losses for May 2: 1170 Russians eliminated and 48 artillery systems destroyed03.05.25, 07:40 • 3096 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,127.70
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,829.66