123 combat clashes took place at the front, 46 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 123 combat engagements have taken place at the front. Our defenders are stopping the enemy, holding the lines and destroying the Russians' plans. On the Pokrovsk direction, clashes of varying intensity began 46 times. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 16.00 on 03.05.2025, writes UNN.

From Russian artillery shelling today, the settlements of Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region; Yizdetske, Ponomarenky, Ugroyidy, Bila Berezha, Novovasylivka, Malushyne, Sumy region were affected. Mhy, Chernihiv region; Myropilske, Krasnopillia, Sumy region were under air strikes - the statement reads.

Today, the enemy twice tried to attack the positions of our troops in the area of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy has been storming the positions of our defenders in the area of Zahryzove since the beginning of the day, the battle continues.

The aggressor attacked the positions of our troops nine times in the Lyman direction near the settlements of Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Kolodyazi, Torske and in the direction of Hryhorivka. Currently, one combat engagement continues.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Chasovoy Yar and towards Maisky and Bila Hora. One battle continues.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops once in the area of Krymske.

High enemy activity is currently maintained in the Pokrovsk direction. Forty-six times today, clashes of varying intensity began here. Ukrainian units are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stara Mykolaivka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Novosergiyivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyarivka, Troitske, Andriivka and in the direction of Nova Poltavka, Myrolyubivka, Oleksiivka. Our defenders are giving the occupier a decent rebuff, 10 battles are ongoing. The enemy's aviation launched strikes with guided air bombs on the settlement of Shevchenko Pershe.

The occupiers tried 50 times to break through in the areas of the settlements of Kostyantynopil, Novosilka, Rivnopil, Privilne and in the direction of Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novopol, Shevchenko and Bahatyr in the Novopavlivka direction, 28 combat engagements are still ongoing. Air strikes were carried out on Zelene Pole, Novopil, Komyshuakha, Temirivka, Novodarivka - reports the General Staff.

In the Huliaipol direction, the enemy used unguided air missiles against Malynivka and Huliaipole.

Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the invaders near Novodanilivka and Kamyanske.

In the Kurakhove direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched one air strike, using two guided bombs, and carried out 119 shellings, five of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Siversk, Huliaipol and Prydniprovsky directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

